WEST BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — The Edwards Family Homestead held their 2nd Annual Fun Day with Goats in celebration of National Dairy Goat Awareness in Troy on Sunday.
The event is meant to highlight dairy goat awareness for the first two weeks in June every year.
Heather Edwards, the co-owner of The Edwards Family Homestead, is passionate about her goats and the work that goes into making products derived from the goats milk like soap, lotion and ice cream.
“The American Dairy Goat Association encourage members like me to reach out to the community and do something for 4H or hold open houses to make people aware that there is more that just cow milk available,” said Edwards.
The Edwards Family Homestead is located off of Hanks Road in West Burlington Township.
“The children play in the field and they basically become one with the animals,” she said. “I love it when that spark shows up in kids’ eyes.”
Parents shopped and bought various goats milk derived items like lotions and soap.
“We opened up the pasture and let the children play with the goats,” said Edwards. “Adults like to be able to relax and let their children have fun.”
Edwards said she had goats milk ice cream made for the children as a thank you treat for attending.
“It’s a great event for people to know where your food comes from,” said Edwards.
While the event is an opportunity to sell her products, Edwards said she wasn’t worried about sales and was more interested in advertising the farm.
For her sales and spreading awareness, she goes to the Sayre farmers market every Friday and she goes to schools for their career day events.
Her daughter Kylie started the goat farm as a 4H member in 2014. When Kylie got married in 2017, Heather and her husband Bill took over operations. Kylie still has a part in the family business though, as she currently goes to farmers market with her mother.
The farm currently consists of 14 goats including 6 baby ones.
Edwards said that the animals are also important for social development.
She said her son was diagnosed with autism and the animals were instrumental in getting him to become more social with people.
“I encourage children with autism or disabilities to come out and tour the farm have they don’t have access to one,” she said. “It’s a nice outlet for kids to get out if they are a shy-type of kid.”
The first Dairy Goat Awareness Day was observed in 1986 when President Ronald Reagan gave a speech proclaiming “the period beginning the second Saturday and ending the third Saturday of June 1987 as National Dairy Goat Awareness Week. I call upon the people of the United States to observe this week with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities.”
More information about the Edwards Family Homestead is available at www.edwardsfamilyhomestead.com or on Facebook.
