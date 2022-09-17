Efforts to ban, restrict LGBTQ curriculum in Pa. schools hinge on who becomes the next governor

Legislation sponsored by Republican state Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin of Lancaster County would ban classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through fifth grade, claiming it’s not “age appropriate.”

 For Spotlight PA/Leise Hook
HARRISBURG — As a closeted gay child growing up in Lancaster in the 1990s, J Eric Fisher didn’t feel safe. He said the existence of LGBTQIA+ people wasn’t discussed in the schools he attended.

In March 2022, demonstrators protested what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law inside the Florida State Capitol. The law bans classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade.
The legislation sponsored by state Sens. Ryan Aument and Scott Martin (pictured here) of Lancaster County would ban classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through fifth grade, claiming it’s not “age appropriate.”
Should the legislation reach Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk, he has vowed to veto it because it is “discriminatory to the LGBTQ community.”