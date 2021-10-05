TOWANDA BOROUGH – Monday marked the first Towanda Borough Council meeting for Lauren Egleston, who stepped into the role of borough manager last Wednesday.
Although she said there is a lot to learn and many challenges that lie ahead, she is looking forward to growing in the role.
“It’s definitely a great group of people to work with, great council – everybody I’ve seen or met with. There’s lots of excitement,” she added. “Hopefully we can get some good things done soon.”
Egleston replaces Kyle Lane, who left the position after eight years of service to become Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative’s new director of broadband operations.
Egleston holds a Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Design and a Master’s degree in Urban Planning, Urban and Regional Planning through the State University of New York at Buffalo. Most recently she served as the economic development program manager for the Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission.
“Lauren has a very diverse background in community development, grant writing, and state and federal funding,” said Towanda Borough Council President Mark Christini after the council approved Egleston’s hiring last month. “In addition, she has worked with many service organizations.”
Egleston has also worked with Lane on many past borough projects, and said the former manager has made himself available as a resource while she continues to become acclimated to the position.
“I do have a lot to learn, there is no question about it,” she said.
One of the challenges, she added, will be keeping track of all of the wheels that are in motion with borough operations.
“(I) just want to see the borough get back to where we think it needs to be, especially on Main Street,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.