TOWANDA – “Always enjoy what you do. Nursing is a great career! … Blaze your own trail!”

Eight young women recently got a little help blazing those trails. Each received enthusiastic words and scholarships as they attended the 28th annual 40&8 nurses’ scholarship banquet, held Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Towanda American Legion Post 42 to honor and support local nursing students as they continue their courses at local colleges and universities.