TOWANDA – “Always enjoy what you do. Nursing is a great career! … Blaze your own trail!”
Eight young women recently got a little help blazing those trails. Each received enthusiastic words and scholarships as they attended the 28th annual 40&8 nurses’ scholarship banquet, held Wednesday, Aug. 9 at Towanda American Legion Post 42 to honor and support local nursing students as they continue their courses at local colleges and universities.
The banquet, officially called the “Howard E. Smith Memorial Nursing Students Award Promenade,” is held every summer by Voiture 549 of the 40&8. The 40&8 is a national, charitable honor society of veterans formed after World War I, and Voiture 549 is its local unit. The Towanda Legion Post lets the organization use its banquet room for the program and provides the dinner.
“Our mission is to support nursing students with scholarships,” scholarship committee director Pat Zeidner explained during the program.
This year, each student received $1,000.
Besides the buffet meal, the program included remarks by guest speaker Darla Bortz, BSN, of Sullivan County, Zeidner and fellow 40&8 Scholarship Committee member Reggie Douglas, and presentation of the $1,000 scholarships.
This year’s recipients are:
- Taylor Marshall of Towanda, attending Misericordia University
- Melissa Chilson of Rome, Elmira College
- Sophia Gleckner of Canton, Mansfield University
- Paige Heath of Granville Summit, Mansfield University
- Allyssa Murrelle of Sayre, Elmira College
- Hannah Ryck of Towanda, Robert Morris University
- Whitney Maloney of Towanda, Elmira College
- and Erin Torres of Sayre, Mansfield University.
Zeidner, a retired nurse herself who also served as an Army nurse for six years, introduced Bortz, a former Sullivan County commissioner, nurse and nursing instructor.
“We all know that the nursing profession is short on nurses and we need each and all of you,” Bortz began. “I’m here to encourage you in this career.”
Born in Sullivan County, she expected to become a wife and mother. But only seven years after marrying, her husband died, leaving her with two young children. So, she enrolled in a one-year LPN program in Williamsport.
“I started out in a nursing home and I worked there for about a year.” After that, she spent several years at the Sullivan County Medical Center, then earned an associate degree at Keystone College and her bachelor’s in nursing at Wilkes University, afterward also becoming a registered nurse.
Not afraid to keep going, she landed a position in the cardo-thoracic program unit at Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore. There, the staff cared for patients undergoing procedures like heart and lung transplants, bypasses and more.
“You can do anything that you can set your mind to do,” she encouraged the students.
After awhile, Bortz decided to come home, “and not be a statistic on 495!” she joked.
Back in this area, she took a teaching position at Penn College and served as a nurse at Loyalsock Camp in Hillsgrove. Next, she worked nights at Muncy Valley Emergency Hospital – while also serving two terms as Sullivan County commissioner. Today, she is retired.
“Your nursing journey can take you wherever you want it to go.”
Be proud of yourself and where you’re from, she encouraged the students. It will be hard. But “never stop learning! Be the best that you can be!”
Respect your patients “and always be honest to yourself and your peers. … Nursing is a team sport. You can’t do it alone,” she advised.
“Enjoy what you’re doing. Enjoy your entire nursing career.”
Voiture 549 raises money for the scholarships through donations and its can- and bottle-recycling projects. Before the dinner, Duane Adams and Bruce Orlowski, from the Black Walnut and Mildred Legion posts, respectively, each presented $1,000 to the organization for the scholarship program.
Douglas explained the 40&8 got its name from the small boxcars taking American soldiers to and from the front lines in France during World War I. The cars supposedly could hold 40 soldiers or eight horses.
“It was a comical sight,” he said, to see 40 soldiers crammed into a car.
“It is said they had to laugh to keep from crying. Even the horses laughed!”
In 1920, the 40&8 was founded as a “fun honor society” for veterans, he said, and it uses French words, such as “chef de gar,” which means “depot station master,” for commander, the position he holds.
Orlowski, also a member of the 40&8, offered the invocation and benediction.
Anyone interested in learning more about the scholarships may contact Voiture 549 at: Nursing Scholarships, P.O. Box 14, Towanda, Pa. 18848, by calling (570) 721-0202, emailing Amervet408@yahoo.com, or by going to Forty & Eight Locale 549 on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.