TOWANDA — St. Agnes School said goodbye to eight of its young scholars on Thursday.
The students would be leaving St. Agnes for Junior and Senior high school, having completed 6th grade at St. Agnes in Towanda.
Updated: June 2, 2023 @ 3:36 pm
They were celebrated by family and friends at S.S. Peter and Paul Church in Towanda. The students were welcomed at the beginning of the special graduation liturgy led by Reverend Jose Kuriappilly.
Several of the students participated in their ceremony. Kendal Cook offered the first reading for the gathered crowd, while Harper Welles led in reading the responsorial psalm.
Kuriappilly congratulated the students on a job well done and encouraged them to chase their dreams.
“You’ve worked so hard these 6 years. So many people support you,” he acknowledged.
He noted that the students could go on to be whatever they choose, including doctors, nurses, lawyers, social workers, and other professions; though no student expressed a wish to go into the priesthood.
Kelly Wilhelm, Principal of St. Agnes, encouraged the students to learn and grow from their experience at the school.
“Use your talents to grow, mature, and make positive contributions to the world,” Wilhelm said.
The students were called one at a time up to receive their diploma.
After, the students were reminded of their responsibility “to see the face of God in all you meet. To be kind, loving, forgiving, compassionate, and respectful.”
Students were also bestowed awards for their hard work, including such as the Americanism American Legion Award, the Gene Yaw Citizenship Award, and academic achievement awards.
The students strode down the aisle at the end of the ceremony as the crowd sang “They will know we are Christians” and strode into a new world, leaving St. Agnes behind.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
