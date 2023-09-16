As much as I labored in my decision of which Oldsmobile I would choose in my recent Top 10 list, selecting the worthiest Buick has presented the same predicament. There are two distinct Buicks that deserve to be in my Top 10 list, namely the 1970 Buick GSX and the 1986 to 1987 Buick Grand National.

Back in the baby boomer muscle car era, things were much different to what they are today. Autonomy was the rule in the 1960s as each GM manufacturer ala Olds 442, Buick GS, Chevrolet SS and Pontiac GTO all built their own engines. Sharing engines was not an option. Of this class of muscle car, the Buick was usually the slowest of the bunch in showroom trim...that is until 1970 when the Buick GSX Stage 1 arrived at the dealership.

Greg Zyla is a syndicated auto columnist who writes weekly feature stories on collector cars, auto nostalgia and motorsports. He welcomes reader interaction at greg@gregzyla.com or snail mail to Greg at Roosevelt St., Sayre, Pa. 18840.