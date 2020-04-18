WAVERLY – Elderwood at Waverly is now caring for 25 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 after officials confirmed 11 new cases on Saturday.
According to a news release posted by the Tioga County Department of Health, the 200-bed skilled unit facility discovered the new cases after initiating a wide scale testing initiative of residents who turned out to be asymptomatic.
Residents who have tested positive have been moved into isolation units where they are being closely monitored, and their families are being updated on their conditions.
“Infirmities among the elderly can make it difficult to discern definitive symptoms,” officials said. “Therefore, Elderwood, in consultation with public health officials, decided to proceed with the testing. Tests also revealed 28 residents who do not have the virus.”
Eleven staff members have also tested positive.
Families of residents were made aware of the positive cases.
Meanwhile, Elderwood continues communication with Tioga County health officials and the New York State Department of Health. It is also working with Guthrie for follow-up with these cases, including telehealth support.
“Our community, like cities and towns across the country, has not been spared the impact of this virus and unfortunately, it has touched us here at Elderwood as well,” said Administrator Maria Landy. “Fortunately, we have a staff that is experienced, highly skilled, and absolutely committed to caring for our residents with compassion and diligence.”
Elderwood has provided iPads and other devices to allow for more virtual visits between families.
Meanwhile, staff continues to monitor residents for symptoms while continuing with infection control protocols and maintaining an adequate supply of personal protective equipment through local and state health officials.
“Tioga County Public Health is continuing to work with administration at Elderwood and the New York State Department of Health during this ongoing situation,” said Lisa McCafferty, director of the Tioga County Public Health Department. “At this time, we are confident that Elderwood is taking all of the correct actions and working to keep their healthy residents protected against this virus while also focusing to keep infected residents well.”
