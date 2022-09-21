WAVERLY— A regional assisted living residence held a community event and car show to highlight its services.
Elderwood at Waverly commemorated last week’s National Assisted Living Week with a series of activities that concluded with a public event Saturday.
Created in 1995, the yearly observance “encourages assisted living communities around the country to offer a variety of events and activities to celebrate the individuals they serve,” according to the National Center for Assisted Living’s website.
Saturday’s event featured an antique car show with countless classic vehicles line dup for spectators to check out. Awards for best in show were handed out with trophies going to the first to fifth place finalists.
Elderwood organized activities that included residents dressing up in attire from different decades, according to Activities Leader Jennifer Murray. For example, the first day featured residents dressing up in 1920s-style clothes and each day featured a different decade up to the modern day.
“We really went back in time with our residents for the week’s activities,” she said.
Elderwood’s residents also made apple pie and different foods for each day of the week. On one day, they went on a trip to the Chemung Valley Historical Museum in Elmira, N.Y. and also made crafts with local craft maker, Teddy Davenport. The crafts were later placed in a sale to raise money for various goals. Half of the craft sale’s proceeds will go to a donation of residents’ choice and the other half will go towards the resident council fund, which pays for the event each year.
“Residents worked hard on making the crafts,” said Murray. “We are always happy to put on this event.”
Murray also thanked and acknowledged other organizers for their help including Elderwood Administrator of Skilled and Assisted Living Maria Landy and Assisted Living Social Worker Charlotte Podolinski. She also thanked Bette Weaver for serving as the event DJ.
