Elderwood says staff member tested positive for COVID-19
WAVERLY – A staff member who works at the Elderwood in Waverly has tested positive for COVID-19, a statement from the skilled nursing facility confirmed Saturday.
The diagnosis was confirmed on Friday and has been reported to Tioga County and New York state health agencies. Officials added that the staff member is currently quarantined at home.
Elderwood provided no other information about the staff member and their condition citing healthcare privacy laws.
“All staff members have been following strict infection control processes and all appropriate guidance from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the New York State Department of Health,” officials said. “Given these precautions, we believe the risk of transmission of the virus is low, however, residents are being closely monitored, per established clinical protocols.”
Elderwood noted that the families of facility’s residents have also been contacted about the potential exposure.
“Our focus remains on the health and safety of our residents,” the statement continued. “Staff or residents who display symptoms will be tested for COVID-19 under the direction of state and local health officials.”
Tioga County now has six confirmed cases – four more than what was reported in Friday’s update provided by the county.
“We know this is an unsettling time, but your elected leaders and public health officials are working around the clock to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and provide care to those in need,” Tioga County Legislature Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey said in a message released Saturday.
“If you are sick, please stay home and stop the spread,” she continued. “If you need medical attention, call your doctor before going to the office. I am asking everyone to please remain calm. If you need something essential, stores are open, but use caution. Enjoy the sunshine when you can and practice good health habits. Even though we may be apart, we will get through this together.“
Also in New York, Chemung County’s confirmed cases have held steady with nine.
Meanwhile, Saturday’s update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health showed that Bradford County now has a third confirmed case of COVID-19, while Tioga County, Pennsylvania has its first case. Neighboring Susquehanna County held steady with one case and Lycoming County has two.
Pennsylvania deaths attributed to COVID-19 have increased by 12, bringing the total to 34.
