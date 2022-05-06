NORTH TOWANDA — Elected representatives from the state and federal level had the opportunity to see how a local educational center is benefiting its students.
The Northern Tier Career Center led a tour of its campus Thursday for U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) and state Reps. Clint Owlett (R-68) and Tina Pickett (R-110).
“They do great work here getting students ready for in-demand jobs and entering the workforce without a lot of debt,” said Keller. “It’s a great success story for us here in Bradford County and the Northern Tier.”
As a member of the House Committee on Education and Labor, he said the tour would help him in that role by seeing firsthand how education creates skilled workers.
“I look forward to seeing their work and how we can put policy in place that will enable them to do more of that great work.”
NTCC Executive Director Gary Martell led the tour through classrooms dedicated to career fields like HVAC, welding, diesel mechanics technology and nursing. They even toured a garage where students were constructing their own tiny houses.
“This school here is the hidden gem of the Northern Tier,” said Martell. “We are right in the middle of Bradford County and kids can learn so much from what we offer here.”
There are currently 428 students with 11 different programs to study, according to Martell. Next year he plans to add two more programs called early childhood development and diversified occupations, where students shadow jobs, learn to build resumes and gain job skill readiness. He hopes to have 480 students enrolled for next year.
“This is a great school that knows how to attract students and help them develop their skills,” said Pickett. “The school is meeting the needs of the marketplace, which is something a lot of schools weren’t doing years ago.”
Rep. Owlett stated that students have the opportunity to fill positions that need help immediately, like the nursing field.
“It’s great to see and hear the great work that they are doing here,” said Owlett. “I’ve heard many great things about these programs in the past, so its amazing to see it all in person.”
