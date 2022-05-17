Voters will turn out today for the Pennsylvania primaries, preparing for a general election that’s already grabbed national attention.
While the presumptive Democratic nominee for governor, Attorney General Josh Shapiro, faces no challenger, the Republican primary for governor has had one candidate drop out to prevent another from winning. The U.S. Senate primaries have seen 11th-hour surges in the polls and health concerns.
For the Republican Senate candidates, surgeon and talk-show host Dr. Mehmet Oz and businessman David McCormick have focused on attacking each other, giving military veteran Kathy Barnette a chance to surge in the polls. The last poll from Emerson College gives Oz the lead at 32%, with Barnette slightly ahead of McCormick at 27% and 26%, respectively. Compared to a month ago, Oz gained 10 points, Barnette gained 12, and McCormick has lost two.
The Democratic Senate primary had a shock on Sunday when Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the leading candidate, announced he suffered a mild stroke.
“Our campaign isn’t slowing down one bit, and we are still on track to win this primary on Tuesday, and flip this Senate seat in November,” Fetterman said in a statement.
However, the announcement may have only a mild effect on the election. As City & State PA reported, the tendency of Democrats to vote by mail means that many ballots have already been cast. Fetterman leads in the latest Franklin & Marshall College poll with 53%, followed by U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb with 14% and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta with 4%. Fetterman gained 12 points compared to a month ago.
The Republican primary for governor, however, has seen state Rep. Doug Mastriano improve his lead as other candidates drop out to undermine him. President Pro Tempore of the state Senate Jake Corman and former U.S. Rep. Melissa Hart ended their campaigns within the last week to endorse former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta.
Mastriano, who was endorsed by former president Donald Trump and has claimed “election fraud is real and prevalent” in Pennsylvania along with some other Pennsylvania Republicans, has surged to lead the latest Emerson College poll with 34% support. Barletta is in second with 22%, and former U.S. attorney Bill McSwain in third with 13%. Though 15% of voters were undecided, when they indicate who they favor at the moment, Mastriano leads with 42% and Barletta follows with 24%.
