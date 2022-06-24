Election advocates meet with local legislative staff

A group of citizens recently took their concerns about elections to state representative offices June 14.
Members of the group are advocates for ‘election integrity’, a statewide attempt to reverse a measure passed in 2019 that allows greater flexibility to Pennsylvania residents regarding mail in voting and voter registration.
Mail-in and absentee voting are often used by Pennsylvania residents that are traveling or deployed overseas, residents that work during voting hours, or by Pennsylvanians with mobility challenges.
The advocates — members of various groups such as Northern PA Patriots, Freedom Watch Tioga, and Lycoming County Patriots — hold that the measure, Act 77 of 2019, undermined trust and integrity in the electoral system and that “fraud was rampant” in the 2020 Presidential election.
Members of the group have claimed that the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” from then-incumbent Donald Trump, and often blame mail-in voting.
Investigations by The Associated Press have found only 26 instances of potential voter fraud in all of Pennsylvania in the 2020 elections.
The group congregated at the offices of Pennsylvania Representatives Clint Owlett (R-68) and Tina Pickett (R-110) and state senator Gene Yaw (R-23) to plead their case to staffers.
A stated goal of the organization is to convince legislators to repeal all or parts of Act 77 and require stricter identification requirements for voting.
Canton resident and member Pamela Denlinger said “The legislature is the most powerful branch of government because it’s closest to the people. They need to shut everything down until they re-instate in-person voting.”
According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, in 2020 approximately 4,216,030 Pennsylvanians cast their votes in-person on Election Day. 2,637,065 mail and absentee ballots were counted for the election.
Those looking for information on voting regulations in Pennsylvania can find it at www.vote.pa.gov/Voting-in-PA/Pages/default.aspx.
