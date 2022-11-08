Election day fact sheet: Where to vote, other info

Today more than 9.8 million eligible Pennsylvanians will be able to go to their polling places and vote on a variety of races both local and statewide. Local voters will be voting for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, state representative, representative in Congress, and Senate.

The polls in Pennsylvania will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., and those in line at their polling place at closing can stay in line and will be admitted.