Election day

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for today’s Municipal General Election with a few contested local races for voters in certain areas.
In Canton Borough, four people – Alex Schrader, Lynette D. Ambruch, Robert E. Johnson IV, and Brian Koval – are competing for three four-year terms on the borough council. Monroe Borough Council is also a contested race, with Daniel E. Troup, Leo J. Willis, Jr., William S. Shaw, Scott Sandfort, and Eric West seeking four four-year terms, while in Springfield Township, Clarance Guthrie will face Randy L. Watson for a six-year term as supervisor and William Zurn will face Kevin Merrill for a six-year term as Litchfield Township supervisor.
In the Valley, voters will have a choice of either Matt Patton, Sharon Sporn, Jeffrey Nason, JoAnne Polzella or Anthony Smith for three four-year terms on the Athens Borough Council, while Ronald Cole, Samuel Moore, Felicia Kmetz, Jenny Riley and Jaimee Alsing are pursuing four four-year terms on the Sayre School Board.
A few write-in campaigns are bringing competition to other races.
For the Troy School Board, Lisa Campbell is running a write-in campaign for Region I, while fellow write-in candidate Kate Brown is seeking the Region II seat and Randy Kuhn is pursuing the Region III seat. Each of these positions carries a four-year term. For the Athens School Board, Amanda Alexander and Bob Raimo are pursuing the four-year Region 2 seat, while Michael Owen will be seeking the four-year Region 3 seat as write-ins. Bill Cotton is also running as a write-in for Athens Borough Council.
The following is a list of who will appear on the ballot, as provided by Bradford County Elections:
Coroner Two Year Term Vote for ONE
James A. Bowen — Republican
District Attorney Two Year Term Vote for ONE
Albert C. Ondrey — Republican
Alba Borough
Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Dale G. Palmer — Republican
Councilman Four Year Term Vote for not more than FOUR
Tom Hojnowski — Republican
Carol A. Bastion — Republican
Stephen V. Bastion — Republican
Broc E. Forbes — Republican
Councilman Two Year Term Vote for ONE
Danielle M. May — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Dessa M. Staboleski — Republican
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Sharon Spencer — Republican
Albany Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Mary J. Moon — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Connie Boyer — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Thomas Raymond Broscius — Republican
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Armenia Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Steven S. Harris — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Karyn R. Harwick — Republican
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
Tiffany Putnam — Republican
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Mallory J. Babcock — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Donna Wandell — Republican
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Diane Bristol — Republican
Asylum Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Donald Johnson, Jr. — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Sharon Winter — Republican
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Billie Jo Tuttle — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Lola J. Kunkle — Democratic
Athens Borough
Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Francis Skip Roupp — Dem / Rep
Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE
Matt Patton — Democratic
Sharon Sporn — Democratic
Jeffrey Nason — Dem / Rep
JoAnne Polzella — Republican
Anthony Smith — Republican
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Paul H. Gilbert — Dem / Rep
High Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
James M. Canning, Sr. — Republican
1st Ward
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Katie Jones — Republican
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
2nd Ward
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Robert E. Wilkinson — Republican
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
3rd Ward
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
4th Ward
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
James M. Canning, Sr. — Republican
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Joyce D. Weaver — Republican
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Sharon K. Slater — Republican
Athens Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for not more than TWO
Tressa Heffron — Dem / Rep
Alan Burgess — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Ginger Kinner — Dem / Rep
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Joshua E. Canning — Republican
1st District
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
2nd District
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Burlington Borough
Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE
John M. Butts — Republican
Council Two Year Term Vote for not more than TWO
No candidates
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Sharon Butts — Republican
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
JaNell Young — Republican
Burlington Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
George Demas — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Mary Lou Rogers — Republican
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Jeffrey Y. Selleck — Republican
West Burlington Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Ralph A. Jennings — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Sherrill Jennings — Republican
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Doris Parks — Democratic
Kathryn D. Walters — Republican
Canton Borough
Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Dean Vanderpool — Dem / Rep
Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE
Alex Schrader — Democratic
Lynette D. Ambruch — Republican
Robert E. Johnson, IV — Republican
Brian Koval — Republican
Council Two Year Term Vote for not more than TWO
David B. Preston — Republican
Michael D. Shultz — Republican
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Gary Gleckner — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Marie Stankiewicz — Democratic
Canton Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Elnor K. Blaney — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Michele L. Deeghan — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Kay Pepper — Democratic
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Mona Hamm — Democratic
Marjorie Spencer — Republican
Columbia Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Supervisor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Kelly Root — Republican
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Kathleen Staudt — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Bonnie L. Duart — Republican
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Eilene A. Tedesco — Democratic
Linda L. Miller — Republican
Franklin Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Wilmer Martin — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Kay H. McNeal — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Granville Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Lori Saxton — Republican
Supervisor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Lucas Pepper — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
William Keppler — Republican
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Barbara Morgan — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Dale W. Butcher — Republican
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Kathleen W. Fleming — Republican
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Gail Kinch — Democratic
Ida M. Butcher — Republican
Herrick Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Greg Bacon — Republican
Supervisor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Gerald Taylor — Independent
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Melissa E. Clouse — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
LeRaysville Borough
Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Chris M. Young — Republican
Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE
John Alderson — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
LeRoy Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Michael Miosi — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Mary A. Krise — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Jeanne Butters — Republican
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Jane Moore — Republican
Litchfield Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
William Zurn — Democratic
Kevin Merrill — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Joy C. Drake — Dem / Rep
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Theodore Benjamin — Republican
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Faith McClelland — Republican
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Monroe Borough
Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Seth Wills — Republican
Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than FOUR
Daniel E. Troup — Democratic
Leo J. Wills, Jr. — Republican
William S. Shaw — Republican
Scott Sandfort — Republican
Eric West — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Brenda Wills — Republican
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Janet Jan Astare — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Tank Carr — Republican
Monroe Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Dennis Allen — Republican
Supervisor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Wayne Lantz — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Carl Watkins — Republican
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Sonja Wood — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Michael Stroud — Republican
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Susan Dunn — Republican
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Toni Lamphere — Republican
New Albany Borough
Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Daniel A. Dunham, III — Republican
Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than FOUR
Walter D. Manley — Democratic
Sheena Pettitt — Republican
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Connie M. Green — Democratic
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Kaitlyn Leljedal- Democratic
Orwell Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Jeffrey Robbins — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Shirley M. Snyder — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Daniel Moore — Republican
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Donna Miller — Republican
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Norma Moore — Republican
Overton Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Lloyd Decker — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Joanne Jasper — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Pike Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Casey McPherson — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Colleen Otis Edsell — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Linda L. Russell — Republican
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Kathy D. Bresnan — Democratic
Janice Young — Republican
Ridgebury Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Ray Bellows — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
David Baker — Dem / Rep
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Juliette Walsh- Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Bruce Pond — Republican
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Kimberly A. Lewis — Democratic
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Pat Anthony — Republican
Rome Borough
Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than TWO
No candidates
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Rome Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Jenny M. Payne — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Tina Hottle — Republican
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Beth Young — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Billie Parker — Republican
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Dawn L. Grohol — Republican
Julie T. Perry — Libertarian
Sayre Borough
Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Henry G. Farley — Dem / Rep
Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE
Gabriel J. Felt — Democratic
James Daly — Republican
Jessie DeKar — Republican
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Amy Murrelle — Dem / Rep
Sayre Borough 1st Ward
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Sayre Borough 2nd Ward
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Arthur E. VanRiper — Republican
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Sayre Borough 3rd Ward
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Virginia Malone — Republican
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Sayre Borough 4th Ward
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Sayre Borough 5th Ward
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Julianne C. Wright — Democratic
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Julie A. Kowalewicz — Democratic
Sheshequin Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Kurt D. Lafy — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Anita Whipple — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Smithfield Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Wade V. Hulslander — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Charlene Edger — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Janet Teeter — Republican
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Marcia Kesten — Democratic
Michelle Vargason — Republican
South Creek Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Stan Sterling — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Shelley Young — Libertarian
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Melinda Sterling — Dem / Rep
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Benjamin McClure — Dem / Rep
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Tammy Stone — Republican
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
South Waverly Borough
Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Timothy M. Hickey — Democratic
Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE
Christopher L. Wood — Democratic
Burdett Porter — Republican
Council Two Year Term Vote for not more than TWO
Roxanne Testen — Democratic
Cynthia Coyle Parrish — Republican
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
John Testen — Democratic
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Donna L. Nocchi — Democratic
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Joyce Petrocco — Democratic
Springfield Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Clarence Guthrie — Democratic
Randy L. Watson — Republican
Supervisor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
William Angove — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
Gretchen Geer — Republican
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Christina Kuhn — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Candidate withdrew
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Darla Monroe — Republican
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Linda Debach — Republican
Standing Stone Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Michael Kingsley — Democratic
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Helen E. Olewnik — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Terry Primrose — Democratic
Stevens Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Kenneth Sharer — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Renee Stewart — Republican
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Matt Hilbert — Republican
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Renee Stewart — Republican
Sylvania Borough
Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Robert A. Abbott — Republican
Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE
T. Clifford Rigby, III — Republican
Katherine Morgan — Republican
Jean Young — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Terry Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Brad Delamater — Republican
Supervisor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Irene Oliver — Republican
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Sandra Worrell — Republican
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Towanda Borough
Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Garrett Miller — Dem/Rep
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Kara Eberlin — Republican
1st Ward
Council Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Jean Miller — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Marie Walsh Seibert — Republican
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Karen Wampole — Republican
2nd Ward
Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than TWO
William Kovalcin, Jr. — Republican
Joseph Saring — Republican
Council Two Year Term Vote for ONE
Jonathan B. Shulze — Democratic
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Patricia Martin — Republican
3rd Ward
Council Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Gary Parks — Republican
Council Two Year Term Vote for ONE
Michelle Vera Hatch — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Towanda Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Gary B. Scranton — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Nichole A. Johnson — Republican
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Karrie L. Green — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Patrick H. Savercool — Republican
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
North Towanda Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Gerald Sheets — Republican
Supervisor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Cornelius H. Blokzyl — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Cynthia A. Williams — Democratic
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Troy Borough
Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Mike Powers — Dem/Rep
Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE
Jason Hodlofski — Republican
Timothy J. Bruce — Republican
Council Two Year Term Vote for not more than TWO
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
William Hawrylo — Democratic
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Marla L. Oldroyd — Republican
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Janet R. Ordway — Republican
Troy Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Jason R. Wilcox — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Kerry A. Doud — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
David Pierchorowicz — Republican
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Patricia Rogers — Republican
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tuscarora Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Patrick Beebe — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Sandra Gehin — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Vivian Vannan — Democratic
Heather L. H. Sharer — Republican
Ulster Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
J. Jeffery Lenox — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Kathy Assumpcao — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Katherine Donovan — Republican
Warren Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Matthew Wilks — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Sally A. Dewing — Republican
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Ronald Dewing — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Russell A. Dewing, Jr. — Republican
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Georgie Dewing — Republican
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Penny Treadwell — Democratic
Donna M. Pitcher — Republican
Wells Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Gavin Snyder — Republican
Supervisor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
John G. Shimko — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Mary Hastings — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Mickey Millen — Republican
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Georgia M. Schonher — Republican
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Dawn C. Wright — Democratic
Beverly J. Smith — Republican
Wilmot Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Frank Messersmith — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Ashley M. Hunsinger — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Windham Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Gale Bowen — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Sandra Shuman — Republican
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Martha Shuman — Republican
Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Doris A. Powell — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Mary Jane Baker — Republican
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Julia Beckwith Ripa — Republican
Wyalusing Borough
Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Susan Burgess — Republican
Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than TWO
Micah Dietz — Republican
Brooks Blemle — Republican
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Gwendolyn M. Pickett — Republican
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Louise A. Sharer — Democratic
Wyalusing Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Marvin Meteer — Republican
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Ava J. Tunnicliff — Republican
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Rhonda McCarty — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Sherri Ann Fenton — Republican
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Deborah J. Howard — Republican
Wysox Township
Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
Kelly Gannon — Dem/Rep
Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Brenda Benjamin — Republican
Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
Athens Area School District
REGION 1 – ATHENS BORO
School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Natalie Smart — Dem/Rep
School Director Two Year Term Vote for ONE
Christopher D. Jones — Dem/Rep
REGION 2 – ATHENS TWP & SHESHEQUIN TWP
School Director Four Year Term Vote for not more than TWO
Kevin Rude — Republican
Cynthia Gannon — Cooper — Republican
REGION 3 – RIDGEBURY TWP, SMITHFIELD TWP & ULSTER TWP
School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE
John A. Johnson, IV — Republican
Canton Area School District
REGION 1 – CANTON TWP & LEROY TWP
School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE
No candidates
School Director Two Year Term Vote for ONE
Arica Jennings — Republican
REGION 2 – CANTON BORO School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE
J. Scott May — Republican
Northeast Bradford Area School District
School Director Four Year Term Vote for not more than FOUR
David Martin — Republican
Peggy Hughes — Republican
Benjamin Miller — Republican
Kristy McPherson — Republican
School Director Two Year Term Vote for ONE
Benjamin Miller — Republican
Sayre Area School District
School Director Four Year Term Vote for not more than FOUR
Ronald Cole — Dem/Rep
Samuel Moore — Dem/Rep
Felicia Kmetz — Dem/Rep
Jenny Riley — Dem/Rep
Jaimee Alsing — Libertarian
Towanda Area School District
REGION 1 – TOWANDA 2ND & 3RD WARDS & NORTH TOWANDA TWP
School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Matthew Tavani — No Affiliation
REGION 2 – ASYLUM TWP, FRANKLIN TWP, MONROE BORO, MONROE TWP & TOWANDA TWP
School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Brady C. Finogle — Dem/Rep
REGION 3 – STANDING STONE TWP, TOWANDA 1ST WARD & WYSOX TWP
School Director Four Year Term Vote for not more than TWO
John J. Hennessy — Republican
Donna Wioskowski — Libertarian
Troy Area School District
REGION 1 – ALBA BORO, ARMENIA TWP, TROY BORO & TROY TWP
School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Mary Abreu — Dem/Rep
REGION 2 – COLUMBIA TWP, SOUTH CREEK TWP, SYLVANIA BORO & WELLS TWP
School Director Four Year Term Vote for not more than TWO
Heather Bohner — Dem/Rep
R. Gavin Watson — Dem/Rep
REGION 3 – BURLINGTON BORO, BURLINGTON TWP, W. BURLINGTON TWP, GRANVILLE TWP, SPRINGFIELD TWP
School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Kelsey McNeal — Dem/Rep
Wyalusing Area School District
REGION 1 – ALBANY TWP, NEW ALBANY BORO, OVERTON TWP, TERRY TWP & WILMOT TWP
School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Paul DeNault — Republican
REGION 2 – HERRICK TWP, WYALUSING BORO, & WYALUSING TWP
School Director Four Year Term Vote for not more than TWO
Terry A. Cobb — Dem/Rep
Kelly White — Dem/Rep
REGION 3 – STEVENS TWP, TUSCARORA TWP IN BRADFORD CO
School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE
Matthew Muench — Rep
School Director Two Year Term Vote for ONE
Tiffani L. Warner — Dem/Rep
Where to vote?
Alba Borough – First Christian Church, 74 Church Drive, Alba, PA 16910
Albany Township – Evergreen Christian Church, 23 Szemple Ln., New Albany, PA 18833
Armenia Township – Mary Lyon Annex — Olde Covert Church, 1773 Fallbrook Rd, Troy, PA 16947
Asylum Township – Asylum Twp. Building, 19981 Route 187, Towanda, PA 18848...265-4339
Athens Borough 1st Ward – AASD Administration Building (Large room in basement) 100 Canal St., Athens, PA 18810
Athens Borough 2nd Ward – Chemung View Apartments, 222 Chestnut Street, Athens, PA 18810
Athens Borough 3rd Ward – Borough Municipal Building, 2 S. River St., Athens, PA 18810
Athens Borough 4th Ward – Page Manor Dining Area, 502 Church St., Athens, PA
Athens Township 1st District – Community Room at the Gateway Commons, 22 Buffalo Ln., Athens, PA
Athens Township 2nd District – Municipal Bldg., 45 Herrick Ave., Sayre, PA 18840
Burlington Borough – Methodist Church, (Room in basement) 62 Berwick Tpke., Burlington, PA
Burlington Township – Burlington Township Municipal Building, 2030 Weed Hill Rd., Towanda, PA
West Burlington Township – W. Burlington Municipal Bldg., 13028 Route 6, Burlington, PA 18814
Canton Borough – Ecumenical Church Social Room, 103 N. Center St., Canton, PA 17724
Canton Township – Canton Twp. Building, 3235 Route 414, Canton, PA 17724
Columbia Township – Community Hall (Kindergarten Rm) 3290 Watkins Hill Rd., Col. X-Rds., PA 16914
Franklin Township – Franklindale Community Hall, 15 Grange Rd., Monroeton, PA 18832
Granville Township – Granville Municipal Building, 1111 Coolbaugh Hill Rd., Granville Summit, PA 16926
Herrick Township – Fireman’s Hall, 6149 Herrickville Rd., Wyalusing, PA 18854
LeRaysville Borough – Community Hall, 27 Church Street, LeRaysville, PA 18829
LeRoy Township – LeRoy Community Hall, 251 Mill Street, Canton, PA
Litchfield Township – Litchfield Municipal Building, 1391 Hill Rd, Sayre, PA
Monroe Borough – Monroe Public Library, 149 Dalpiaz Dr... Monroeton, PA
Monroe Township – Community Alliance Church, 27 Alliance Ln, Towanda, PA 18848
New Albany Borough – Fire Co. Hose Room, 134 Main St. New Albany, PA 18833
Orwell Township – Orwell Bible Church, 1749 Orwell Hill Rd., Rome, PA 18837
Overton Township – St Paul’s Church of Overton, 781 Overton Rd., New Albany, PA 18833
Pike Township – V.F.W. Post 6824, 1468 Haighs Pond Rd, Rome, PA
Ridgebury Township – Municipal Bldg. 13278 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, PA 16925
Rome Borough – Educational Bldg., Presbyterian Church, 929 Main St., Rome, PA 18837
Rome Township – Township Bldg, 28083 Route 187 (next to the YHEC Bldg), Rome, PA 18837
Sayre Borough 1st Ward – Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre, PA 18840
Sayre Borough 2nd Ward – Keystone Manor (comm rm) 900 N. Elmer Ave, Sayre, PA 18840
Sayre Borough 3rd Ward – Wheelock Fire Hall (Milltown), 217 Frank St., Sayre, PA 18840
Sayre Borough 4th Ward – St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre, PA 18840
Sayre Borough 5th Ward – Department of Public Works, 321 S. Thomas Ave., Sayre, PA 18840
Sheshequin Township – Sheshequin Municipal Complex, 1774 N. Middle Rd, Ulster, PA 18850
Smithfield Township – Township Social Hall, 48 Factory Ln., E. Smithfield, PA 18817
South Creek Township – Old Gillett School, 6 School House Rd., Gillett, PA 16925
South Waverly Borough – Borough Building 2523 Pennsylvania Ave, Sayre, PA 18840
Springfield Township – Township Building, 3431 Springfield Rd., Col. X-Rds., PA 16914
Standing Stone Township – Twp. Bldg, (corner of Rte.6 & Tamarack Rds) 35165 Route 6, Wysox, PA 18854
Stevens Township – Stevensville Community Hall, 8999 Route 706, Stevensville, PA 18845
Sylvania Borough – Community Hall, 2553 Sylvania Rd., Troy, PA 16947
Terry Township – Township Building, 1876 Rienze Rd, Wyalusing, PA 18853
Towanda Borough 1st Ward – Trinity Lutheran Church, 908 S. Main Street, Towanda, PA 18848
Towanda Borough 2nd Ward – Towanda Fire Depart., 101 Elm St. (Plank Rd.),Towanda, PA 18848
Towanda Borough 3rd Ward – Independent Baptist Church, 110 Cherry St., Towanda, PA 18848
Towanda Township – Municipal Bldg., 44 Chapel Street, Towanda, PA 18848
North Towanda Township – Municipal Building, 292 Old Mills Rd., Towanda, PA 18848
Troy Borough – First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 579 Canton St., Troy, PA 16914
Troy Township – Oscoluwa Engine & Hose Inc., 88 Firehouse Dr., Troy, PA 16947
Tuscarora Township – Spring Hill Community Hall, 4249 Spring Hill Rd, Wyalusing, PA 18853
Ulster Township – Ulster Township Municipal Building, 23849 Route 220, Ulster, PA
Warren Township – Warren Twp. Community Building, 187 School House Rd., Warrren Center, PA 18851
Wells Township – Twp. Meeting Hall, 7212 Coryland Rd., Gillett, PA 16925
Wilmot Township – Township Building, 4861 Route 187, Sugar Run, PA 18846
Windham Township – Windham Twp. Community Hall, 38846 Route 187, Rome, PA 18837
Wyalusing Borough – Fire Hall, 24 Second St, Wyalusing , PA 18853
Wyalusing Township – Township Building, 41654 Rt. 6 (Old IH Bldg.) Wyalusing, PA 18853
Wysox Township – Wysox Township Municipal Building, 103 Lake Road, Wysox, PA 18854
