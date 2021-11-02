Election day

Voters in some areas will weigh in on contested races today.

 Review File Photo

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for today’s Municipal General Election with a few contested local races for voters in certain areas.

In Canton Borough, four people – Alex Schrader, Lynette D. Ambruch, Robert E. Johnson IV, and Brian Koval – are competing for three four-year terms on the borough council. Monroe Borough Council is also a contested race, with Daniel E. Troup, Leo J. Willis, Jr., William S. Shaw, Scott Sandfort, and Eric West seeking four four-year terms, while in Springfield Township, Clarance Guthrie will face Randy L. Watson for a six-year term as supervisor and William Zurn will face Kevin Merrill for a six-year term as Litchfield Township supervisor.

In the Valley, voters will have a choice of either Matt Patton, Sharon Sporn, Jeffrey Nason, JoAnne Polzella or Anthony Smith for three four-year terms on the Athens Borough Council, while Ronald Cole, Samuel Moore, Felicia Kmetz, Jenny Riley and Jaimee Alsing are pursuing four four-year terms on the Sayre School Board.

A few write-in campaigns are bringing competition to other races.

For the Troy School Board, Lisa Campbell is running a write-in campaign for Region I, while fellow write-in candidate Kate Brown is seeking the Region II seat and Randy Kuhn is pursuing the Region III seat. Each of these positions carries a four-year term. For the Athens School Board, Amanda Alexander and Bob Raimo are pursuing the four-year Region 2 seat, while Michael Owen will be seeking the four-year Region 3 seat as write-ins. Bill Cotton is also running as a write-in for Athens Borough Council.

The following is a list of who will appear on the ballot, as provided by Bradford County Elections:

Coroner Two Year Term Vote for ONE

James A. Bowen — Republican

District Attorney Two Year Term Vote for ONE

Albert C. Ondrey — Republican

Alba Borough

Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Dale G. Palmer — Republican

Councilman Four Year Term Vote for not more than FOUR

Tom Hojnowski — Republican

Carol A. Bastion — Republican

Stephen V. Bastion — Republican

Broc E. Forbes — Republican

Councilman Two Year Term Vote for ONE

Danielle M. May — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Dessa M. Staboleski — Republican

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Sharon Spencer — Republican

Albany Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Mary J. Moon — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Connie Boyer — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Thomas Raymond Broscius — Republican

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Armenia Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Steven S. Harris — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Karyn R. Harwick — Republican

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

Tiffany Putnam — Republican

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Mallory J. Babcock — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Donna Wandell — Republican

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Diane Bristol — Republican

Asylum Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Donald Johnson, Jr. — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Sharon Winter — Republican

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Billie Jo Tuttle — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Lola J. Kunkle — Democratic

Athens Borough

Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Francis Skip Roupp — Dem / Rep

Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE

Matt Patton — Democratic

Sharon Sporn — Democratic

Jeffrey Nason — Dem / Rep

JoAnne Polzella — Republican

Anthony Smith — Republican

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Paul H. Gilbert — Dem / Rep

High Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

James M. Canning, Sr. — Republican

1st Ward

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Katie Jones — Republican

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

2nd Ward

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Robert E. Wilkinson — Republican

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

3rd Ward

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

4th Ward

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

James M. Canning, Sr. — Republican

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Joyce D. Weaver — Republican

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Sharon K. Slater — Republican

Athens Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for not more than TWO

Tressa Heffron — Dem / Rep

Alan Burgess — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Ginger Kinner — Dem / Rep

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Joshua E. Canning — Republican

1st District

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

2nd District

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Burlington Borough

Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE

John M. Butts — Republican

Council Two Year Term Vote for not more than TWO

No candidates

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Sharon Butts — Republican

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

JaNell Young — Republican

Burlington Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

George Demas — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Mary Lou Rogers — Republican

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Jeffrey Y. Selleck — Republican

West Burlington Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Ralph A. Jennings — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Sherrill Jennings — Republican

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Doris Parks — Democratic

Kathryn D. Walters — Republican

Canton Borough

Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Dean Vanderpool — Dem / Rep

Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE

Alex Schrader — Democratic

Lynette D. Ambruch — Republican

Robert E. Johnson, IV — Republican

Brian Koval — Republican

Council Two Year Term Vote for not more than TWO

David B. Preston — Republican

Michael D. Shultz — Republican

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Gary Gleckner — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Marie Stankiewicz — Democratic

Canton Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Elnor K. Blaney — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Michele L. Deeghan — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Kay Pepper — Democratic

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Mona Hamm — Democratic

Marjorie Spencer — Republican

Columbia Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Supervisor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Kelly Root — Republican

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Kathleen Staudt — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Bonnie L. Duart — Republican

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Eilene A. Tedesco — Democratic

Linda L. Miller — Republican

Franklin Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Wilmer Martin — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Kay H. McNeal — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Granville Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Lori Saxton — Republican

Supervisor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Lucas Pepper — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

William Keppler — Republican

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Barbara Morgan — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Dale W. Butcher — Republican

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Kathleen W. Fleming — Republican

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Gail Kinch — Democratic

Ida M. Butcher — Republican

Herrick Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Greg Bacon — Republican

Supervisor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Gerald Taylor — Independent

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Melissa E. Clouse — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

LeRaysville Borough

Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Chris M. Young — Republican

Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE

John Alderson — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

LeRoy Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Michael Miosi — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Mary A. Krise — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Jeanne Butters — Republican

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Jane Moore — Republican

Litchfield Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

William Zurn — Democratic

Kevin Merrill — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Joy C. Drake — Dem / Rep

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Theodore Benjamin — Republican

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Faith McClelland — Republican

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Monroe Borough

Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Seth Wills — Republican

Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than FOUR

Daniel E. Troup — Democratic

Leo J. Wills, Jr. — Republican

William S. Shaw — Republican

Scott Sandfort — Republican

Eric West — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Brenda Wills — Republican

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Janet Jan Astare — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Tank Carr — Republican

Monroe Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Dennis Allen — Republican

Supervisor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Wayne Lantz — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Carl Watkins — Republican

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Sonja Wood — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Michael Stroud — Republican

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Susan Dunn — Republican

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Toni Lamphere — Republican

New Albany Borough

Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Daniel A. Dunham, III — Republican

Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than FOUR

Walter D. Manley — Democratic

Sheena Pettitt — Republican

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Connie M. Green — Democratic

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Kaitlyn Leljedal- Democratic

Orwell Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Jeffrey Robbins — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Shirley M. Snyder — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Daniel Moore — Republican

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Donna Miller — Republican

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Norma Moore — Republican

Overton Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Lloyd Decker — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Joanne Jasper — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Pike Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Casey McPherson — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Colleen Otis Edsell — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Linda L. Russell — Republican

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Kathy D. Bresnan — Democratic

Janice Young — Republican

Ridgebury Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Ray Bellows — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

David Baker — Dem / Rep

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Juliette Walsh- Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Bruce Pond — Republican

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Kimberly A. Lewis — Democratic

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Pat Anthony — Republican

Rome Borough

Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than TWO

No candidates

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Rome Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Jenny M. Payne — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Tina Hottle — Republican

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Beth Young — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Billie Parker — Republican

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Dawn L. Grohol — Republican

Julie T. Perry — Libertarian

Sayre Borough

Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Henry G. Farley — Dem / Rep

Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE

Gabriel J. Felt — Democratic

James Daly — Republican

Jessie DeKar — Republican

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Amy Murrelle — Dem / Rep

Sayre Borough 1st Ward

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Sayre Borough 2nd Ward

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Arthur E. VanRiper — Republican

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Sayre Borough 3rd Ward

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Virginia Malone — Republican

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Sayre Borough 4th Ward

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Sayre Borough 5th Ward

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Julianne C. Wright — Democratic

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Julie A. Kowalewicz — Democratic

Sheshequin Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Kurt D. Lafy — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Anita Whipple — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Smithfield Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Wade V. Hulslander — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Charlene Edger — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Janet Teeter — Republican

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Marcia Kesten — Democratic

Michelle Vargason — Republican

South Creek Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Stan Sterling — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Shelley Young — Libertarian

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Melinda Sterling — Dem / Rep

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Benjamin McClure — Dem / Rep

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Tammy Stone — Republican

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

South Waverly Borough

Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Timothy M. Hickey — Democratic

Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE

Christopher L. Wood — Democratic

Burdett Porter — Republican

Council Two Year Term Vote for not more than TWO

Roxanne Testen — Democratic

Cynthia Coyle Parrish — Republican

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

John Testen — Democratic

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Donna L. Nocchi — Democratic

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Joyce Petrocco — Democratic

Springfield Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Clarence Guthrie — Democratic

Randy L. Watson — Republican

Supervisor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

William Angove — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

Gretchen Geer — Republican

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Christina Kuhn — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Candidate withdrew

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Darla Monroe — Republican

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Linda Debach — Republican

Standing Stone Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Michael Kingsley — Democratic

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Helen E. Olewnik — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Terry Primrose — Democratic

Stevens Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Kenneth Sharer — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Renee Stewart — Republican

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Matt Hilbert — Republican

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Renee Stewart — Republican

Sylvania Borough

Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Robert A. Abbott — Republican

Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE

T. Clifford Rigby, III — Republican

Katherine Morgan — Republican

Jean Young — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Terry Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Brad Delamater — Republican

Supervisor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Irene Oliver — Republican

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Sandra Worrell — Republican

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Towanda Borough

Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Garrett Miller — Dem/Rep

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Kara Eberlin — Republican

1st Ward

Council Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Jean Miller — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Marie Walsh Seibert — Republican

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Karen Wampole — Republican

2nd Ward

Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than TWO

William Kovalcin, Jr. — Republican

Joseph Saring — Republican

Council Two Year Term Vote for ONE

Jonathan B. Shulze — Democratic

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Patricia Martin — Republican

3rd Ward

Council Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Gary Parks — Republican

Council Two Year Term Vote for ONE

Michelle Vera Hatch — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Towanda Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Gary B. Scranton — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Nichole A. Johnson — Republican

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Karrie L. Green — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Patrick H. Savercool — Republican

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

North Towanda Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Gerald Sheets — Republican

Supervisor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Cornelius H. Blokzyl — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Cynthia A. Williams — Democratic

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Troy Borough

Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Mike Powers — Dem/Rep

Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than THREE

Jason Hodlofski — Republican

Timothy J. Bruce — Republican

Council Two Year Term Vote for not more than TWO

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

William Hawrylo — Democratic

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Marla L. Oldroyd — Republican

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Janet R. Ordway — Republican

Troy Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Jason R. Wilcox — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Kerry A. Doud — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

David Pierchorowicz — Republican

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Patricia Rogers — Republican

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tuscarora Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Patrick Beebe — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Sandra Gehin — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Vivian Vannan — Democratic

Heather L. H. Sharer — Republican

Ulster Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

J. Jeffery Lenox — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Kathy Assumpcao — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Katherine Donovan — Republican

Warren Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Matthew Wilks — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Sally A. Dewing — Republican

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Ronald Dewing — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Russell A. Dewing, Jr. — Republican

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Georgie Dewing — Republican

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Penny Treadwell — Democratic

Donna M. Pitcher — Republican

Wells Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Gavin Snyder — Republican

Supervisor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

John G. Shimko — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Mary Hastings — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Mickey Millen — Republican

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Georgia M. Schonher — Republican

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Dawn C. Wright — Democratic

Beverly J. Smith — Republican

Wilmot Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Frank Messersmith — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Ashley M. Hunsinger — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Windham Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Gale Bowen — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Sandra Shuman — Republican

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Martha Shuman — Republican

Auditor Two Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Doris A. Powell — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Mary Jane Baker — Republican

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Julia Beckwith Ripa — Republican

Wyalusing Borough

Mayor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Susan Burgess — Republican

Council Four Year Term Vote for not more than TWO

Micah Dietz — Republican

Brooks Blemle — Republican

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Gwendolyn M. Pickett — Republican

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Louise A. Sharer — Democratic

Wyalusing Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Marvin Meteer — Republican

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Ava J. Tunnicliff — Republican

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Rhonda McCarty — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Sherri Ann Fenton — Republican

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Deborah J. Howard — Republican

Wysox Township

Supervisor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

Kelly Gannon — Dem/Rep

Auditor Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Auditor Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Tax Collector Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Brenda Benjamin — Republican

Constable Six Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Judge of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Inspector of Elections Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

Athens Area School District

REGION 1 – ATHENS BORO

School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Natalie Smart — Dem/Rep

School Director Two Year Term Vote for ONE

Christopher D. Jones — Dem/Rep

REGION 2 – ATHENS TWP & SHESHEQUIN TWP

School Director Four Year Term Vote for not more than TWO

Kevin Rude — Republican

Cynthia Gannon — Cooper — Republican

REGION 3 – RIDGEBURY TWP, SMITHFIELD TWP & ULSTER TWP

School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE

John A. Johnson, IV — Republican

Canton Area School District

REGION 1 – CANTON TWP & LEROY TWP

School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE

No candidates

School Director Two Year Term Vote for ONE

Arica Jennings — Republican

REGION 2 – CANTON BORO School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE

J. Scott May — Republican

Northeast Bradford Area School District

School Director Four Year Term Vote for not more than FOUR

David Martin — Republican

Peggy Hughes — Republican

Benjamin Miller — Republican

Kristy McPherson — Republican

School Director Two Year Term Vote for ONE

Benjamin Miller — Republican

Sayre Area School District

School Director Four Year Term Vote for not more than FOUR

Ronald Cole — Dem/Rep

Samuel Moore — Dem/Rep

Felicia Kmetz — Dem/Rep

Jenny Riley — Dem/Rep

Jaimee Alsing — Libertarian

Towanda Area School District

REGION 1 – TOWANDA 2ND & 3RD WARDS & NORTH TOWANDA TWP

School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Matthew Tavani — No Affiliation

REGION 2 – ASYLUM TWP, FRANKLIN TWP, MONROE BORO, MONROE TWP & TOWANDA TWP

School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Brady C. Finogle — Dem/Rep

REGION 3 – STANDING STONE TWP, TOWANDA 1ST WARD & WYSOX TWP

School Director Four Year Term Vote for not more than TWO

John J. Hennessy — Republican

Donna Wioskowski — Libertarian

Troy Area School District

REGION 1 – ALBA BORO, ARMENIA TWP, TROY BORO & TROY TWP

School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Mary Abreu — Dem/Rep

REGION 2 – COLUMBIA TWP, SOUTH CREEK TWP, SYLVANIA BORO & WELLS TWP

School Director Four Year Term Vote for not more than TWO

Heather Bohner — Dem/Rep

R. Gavin Watson — Dem/Rep

REGION 3 – BURLINGTON BORO, BURLINGTON TWP, W. BURLINGTON TWP, GRANVILLE TWP, SPRINGFIELD TWP

School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Kelsey McNeal — Dem/Rep

Wyalusing Area School District

REGION 1 – ALBANY TWP, NEW ALBANY BORO, OVERTON TWP, TERRY TWP & WILMOT TWP

School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Paul DeNault — Republican

REGION 2 – HERRICK TWP, WYALUSING BORO, & WYALUSING TWP

School Director Four Year Term Vote for not more than TWO

Terry A. Cobb — Dem/Rep

Kelly White — Dem/Rep

REGION 3 – STEVENS TWP, TUSCARORA TWP IN BRADFORD CO

School Director Four Year Term Vote for ONE

Matthew Muench — Rep

School Director Two Year Term Vote for ONE

Tiffani L. Warner — Dem/Rep

Where to vote?

Alba Borough – First Christian Church, 74 Church Drive, Alba, PA 16910

Albany Township – Evergreen Christian Church, 23 Szemple Ln., New Albany, PA 18833

Armenia Township – Mary Lyon Annex — Olde Covert Church, 1773 Fallbrook Rd, Troy, PA 16947

Asylum Township – Asylum Twp. Building, 19981 Route 187, Towanda, PA 18848...265-4339

Athens Borough 1st Ward – AASD Administration Building (Large room in basement) 100 Canal St., Athens, PA 18810

Athens Borough 2nd Ward – Chemung View Apartments, 222 Chestnut Street, Athens, PA 18810

Athens Borough 3rd Ward – Borough Municipal Building, 2 S. River St., Athens, PA 18810

Athens Borough 4th Ward – Page Manor Dining Area, 502 Church St., Athens, PA

Athens Township 1st District – Community Room at the Gateway Commons, 22 Buffalo Ln., Athens, PA

Athens Township 2nd District – Municipal Bldg., 45 Herrick Ave., Sayre, PA 18840

Burlington Borough – Methodist Church, (Room in basement) 62 Berwick Tpke., Burlington, PA

Burlington Township – Burlington Township Municipal Building, 2030 Weed Hill Rd., Towanda, PA

West Burlington Township – W. Burlington Municipal Bldg., 13028 Route 6, Burlington, PA 18814

Canton Borough – Ecumenical Church Social Room, 103 N. Center St., Canton, PA 17724

Canton Township – Canton Twp. Building, 3235 Route 414, Canton, PA 17724

Columbia Township – Community Hall (Kindergarten Rm) 3290 Watkins Hill Rd., Col. X-Rds., PA 16914

Franklin Township – Franklindale Community Hall, 15 Grange Rd., Monroeton, PA 18832

Granville Township – Granville Municipal Building, 1111 Coolbaugh Hill Rd., Granville Summit, PA 16926

Herrick Township – Fireman’s Hall, 6149 Herrickville Rd., Wyalusing, PA 18854

LeRaysville Borough – Community Hall, 27 Church Street, LeRaysville, PA 18829

LeRoy Township – LeRoy Community Hall, 251 Mill Street, Canton, PA

Litchfield Township – Litchfield Municipal Building, 1391 Hill Rd, Sayre, PA

Monroe Borough – Monroe Public Library, 149 Dalpiaz Dr... Monroeton, PA

Monroe Township – Community Alliance Church, 27 Alliance Ln, Towanda, PA 18848

New Albany Borough – Fire Co. Hose Room, 134 Main St. New Albany, PA 18833

Orwell Township – Orwell Bible Church, 1749 Orwell Hill Rd., Rome, PA 18837

Overton Township – St Paul’s Church of Overton, 781 Overton Rd., New Albany, PA 18833

Pike Township – V.F.W. Post 6824, 1468 Haighs Pond Rd, Rome, PA

Ridgebury Township – Municipal Bldg. 13278 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett, PA 16925

Rome Borough – Educational Bldg., Presbyterian Church, 929 Main St., Rome, PA 18837

Rome Township – Township Bldg, 28083 Route 187 (next to the YHEC Bldg), Rome, PA 18837

Sayre Borough 1st Ward – Church of the Redeemer, 201 S. Wilbur Ave., Sayre, PA 18840

Sayre Borough 2nd Ward – Keystone Manor (comm rm) 900 N. Elmer Ave, Sayre, PA 18840

Sayre Borough 3rd Ward – Wheelock Fire Hall (Milltown), 217 Frank St., Sayre, PA 18840

Sayre Borough 4th Ward – St. John Lutheran Church, 207 S. Hopkins St., Sayre, PA 18840

Sayre Borough 5th Ward – Department of Public Works, 321 S. Thomas Ave., Sayre, PA 18840

Sheshequin Township – Sheshequin Municipal Complex, 1774 N. Middle Rd, Ulster, PA 18850

Smithfield Township – Township Social Hall, 48 Factory Ln., E. Smithfield, PA 18817

South Creek Township – Old Gillett School, 6 School House Rd., Gillett, PA 16925

South Waverly Borough – Borough Building 2523 Pennsylvania Ave, Sayre, PA 18840

Springfield Township – Township Building, 3431 Springfield Rd., Col. X-Rds., PA 16914

Standing Stone Township – Twp. Bldg, (corner of Rte.6 & Tamarack Rds) 35165 Route 6, Wysox, PA 18854

Stevens Township – Stevensville Community Hall, 8999 Route 706, Stevensville, PA 18845

Sylvania Borough – Community Hall, 2553 Sylvania Rd., Troy, PA 16947

Terry Township – Township Building, 1876 Rienze Rd, Wyalusing, PA 18853

Towanda Borough 1st Ward – Trinity Lutheran Church, 908 S. Main Street, Towanda, PA 18848

Towanda Borough 2nd Ward – Towanda Fire Depart., 101 Elm St. (Plank Rd.),Towanda, PA 18848

Towanda Borough 3rd Ward – Independent Baptist Church, 110 Cherry St., Towanda, PA 18848

Towanda Township – Municipal Bldg., 44 Chapel Street, Towanda, PA 18848

North Towanda Township – Municipal Building, 292 Old Mills Rd., Towanda, PA 18848

Troy Borough – First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 579 Canton St., Troy, PA 16914

Troy Township – Oscoluwa Engine & Hose Inc., 88 Firehouse Dr., Troy, PA 16947

Tuscarora Township – Spring Hill Community Hall, 4249 Spring Hill Rd, Wyalusing, PA 18853

Ulster Township – Ulster Township Municipal Building, 23849 Route 220, Ulster, PA

Warren Township – Warren Twp. Community Building, 187 School House Rd., Warrren Center, PA 18851

Wells Township – Twp. Meeting Hall, 7212 Coryland Rd., Gillett, PA 16925

Wilmot Township – Township Building, 4861 Route 187, Sugar Run, PA 18846

Windham Township – Windham Twp. Community Hall, 38846 Route 187, Rome, PA 18837

Wyalusing Borough – Fire Hall, 24 Second St, Wyalusing , PA 18853

Wyalusing Township – Township Building, 41654 Rt. 6 (Old IH Bldg.) Wyalusing, PA 18853

Wysox Township – Wysox Township Municipal Building, 103 Lake Road, Wysox, PA 18854