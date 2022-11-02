Election officials should not count undated mail ballots on Nov. 8, Pa. high court rules

Under state law, a person who casts a mail ballot must sign and date a declaration on the outer envelope. Undated ballots have missing or incorrect dates, but are otherwise turned in on time to county election offices and are eligible to be counted.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/Heather Khalifa
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court has ordered counties to “refrain from counting” undated or misdated mail ballots in next week’s election, a high-profile decision that could invalidate at least thousands of otherwise acceptable ballots.