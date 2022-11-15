ORWELL TOWNSHIP – Things are nice and new at Northeast.
The Northeast Bradford Elementary School is in the final steps of a renovation project in certain parts of the building, providing many features to improve safety, education and convenience.
“The project is still technically going,” Administrator in Charge Matt Holmes explained before a recent tour. But the main work is done, and students and staff have been using the building and new features since early this fall. Holmes, Elementary Principal Dr. Nicole LaBarre, and Building and Grounds Supervisor Mike Cragle led the tour around the building.
The main parts of the building project, which has been planned for several years, included safety features; extensive renovations in the kindergarten/first grade section and the nurses’ office; paving and sidewalk improvements; and a new STEM lab and classroom (see related article).
The district borrowed $4 million for Phase I of the project. (A potential Phase 2 is being discussed.) The STEM section was funded by the Northeast Bradford Education Foundation, a separate organization.
Ground was broken on the last day of school this spring. Holmes said he knew it would be tough to get it all done for opening day. Halls were torn up and sewer lines laid under them. Plumbing and electrical work was re-done.
Although the project did not involve the whole building, the areas that were included saw some intense work. LaBarre remembers wearing a hardhat in the school this summer and seeing piles of dirt in some places. Cragle said they even had a mini-excavator going inside.
They finished in time for opening day, though. “I moved in the day the teachers moved in,” LaBarre said.
Today, though, it looks much different. New features around the school include:
KINDERGARTEN/FIRST GRADE AREAS
KINDERGARTEN/FIRST GRADE: This “pod,” located at one end of the building, includes two short hallways opposite each other, with four kindergarten classes along one and four first-grade rooms along the other. Most of the renovations were in this wing.
The hallways themselves are re-done, with new, light- and dark-gray floors, light-colored walls and brighter lighting.
The eight rooms have their own fresh, new looks as well. The two-tone gray floor theme continues, with numerous new maroon “cubbies” for students’ belongings and teachers’ storage shelves above, holding things like games, bags, boxes – and even an occasional Paddington bear. Doors will be added later.
Perhaps the most impressive additions are the more-than-70-inch, wall-mounted, interactive TV screens, which most elementary and high school classrooms also have. They can be used as light boards and for drawing and writing, and contain built-in computers and processors for using apps. They can be connected to laptops.
Kindergarten teacher Lindsay Bishop noted she also uses the TVs for “brain breaks,” letting kids have fun electronically writing letters on the screens.
Holmes said the school’s goal is to have the interactive TVs in all classrooms in the district.
STEM LAB AND CLASSROOM
Keeping up with today’s emphasis on science, technology, engineering and math – or “STEM” — the school now has a new classroom and lab devoted to those subjects on its lower level.
The area was built using a $65,000 grant from the Northeast Bradford Education Foundation, an organization that provides funds for extra items, programs and services requested by staff members but not included in the school budget. All the construction was done in-house.
The STEM lab and classroom are connected, with the latter not yet totally finished but providing space for storage. The lab features unpainted cinder-block walls, an open ceiling and a garage door separating it from the classroom, making for an industrial/factory look. It features student tables and chairs, pull-apart counters, magnetic glass boards, an interactive TV, a sink and counter, and cabinets.
On the day of the tour, microscopes with screens set at one end of the long counter, with supplies like glue, crayons, test tubes and beakers stored overhead. Containers of plants set in different places.
LaBarre pointed out the older students are also designing a future, new playground for the school.
STEM teacher Carol Heath leads sessions here, with a schedule set up for various classes. A sign hanging on the wall explains the “STEM mindset”: Embrace learning from failure, collaborate, communicate, be creative and possess grit.
Heath later shared some thoughts on the new area:
“Thanks to the financial support of the Northeast Bradford Education Foundation, the STEM lab is up and running in the elementary school servicing third- through sixth-grade students. The goal of the STEM lab is to give students an active learning environment to participate in hands-on activities focusing on the four components of STEM: science, technology, engineering and math.
“Students are given the opportunity to think as scientists and act as engineers by investigating real-world issues and designing solutions to meet those needs. They are also given tasks to foster their creativity and imagination in challenges that are designed for the students to think ‘outside the box’ resulting in a variety of solutions for a particular problem.”
NEBEF President Fay Brink later noted the lab, first suggested in 2019 by then-Superintendent Bill Clark, held its first science class on Sept. 8. To fund the lab, Brink explained, “the NEB Education Foundation applied for and received a $25,000 grant from the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation that June. The Education Foundation also allocated $40,000 in monies obtained from our extended community through fundraisers, donations and memorials.”
He noted Heath played an important role in the planning phase.
Cragle visited other schools, even several in New York, to get ideas for the STEM area. “So now we can be the model for other people!” LaBarre remarked.
“Like many things in 2020-21, Covid-19 basically shut down the project,” Brink noted. “With renewed energy in late 2021, the project resumed through the efforts of Michael Cragle and his Buildings and Grounds crew. Community volunteers and laborers were also used to move the project forward. Although stalled again due to the elementary renovation project this summer, extreme progress was made by Michael, Todd Vandervort and Carol Heath the past two weeks to complete the project for the lab. …
“Now that the lab is completed, efforts will turn to the adjacent space to be utilized as a ‘collaborative discussion area’.”
Like school staff, Brink is pleased with the results.
“It is a learning center of which everyone can be proud! Thanks to all those who have been involved!!
“They love it,” LaBarre says of students’ reaction to the STEM facility. “I really think she is inspiring them to be engaged in science,” she said of Heath.
“They are loving every minute of it here!”
SECURITY
Right away, visitors will see several sets of security doors at the front of the building. This front-entrance area now includes the original outside doors, plus a second set of doors a few feet inside, then doors in the main hallway on either side of the front office. Outside, visitors push a buzzer to let office staff know they are there.
“So now this creates a secure vestibule,” Holmes said.
The doors can be locked down if needed. “Which makes me feel good,” LaBarre commented.
More security cameras and a new, up-to-code fire alarm system also were installed.
BATHROOMS
Numerous bathrooms in the main halls and some classrooms have been remodeled, with new features including motion-sensor lights and new floors, tiles, sinks, partitions and mirrors. Some, in areas where needed, have been modified to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
NURSES’ OFFICE
This office now features more space, a larger ADA-compliant bathroom, a new storage/sink area, a new maroon-and-gray floor, dimmable lights, fresh paint and air conditioning.
ALSO
A larger, more powerful, diesel-powered generator is expected to arrive in December, helping the school function better during electrical outages. “That will do everything,” Cragle said.
New pavement was put down on roadways outside the school, and the sidewalks were redone, with one being added in the front of the building to connect the main walk to the Headstart classes. A new road was added in the back of the building to take traffic around, instead of through, a playground.
Today, the hard hats and excavators are gone. “I remember the day when they told us it was back to a school,” LaBarre said.
Today, it’s back to learning.
