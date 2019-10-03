Following the varsity and junior high races at the NTL Coaches’ Invitational, younger students will have a chance to show their running skills at the Northeast Bradford High School and support the school’s cross country team.
The Elementary Age Cross Country Race and Kids Fun Run will offer a 600 meter run for third graders and younger, and a mile run for those in fourth through sixth grades. Registration is $5.
All participants will receive a custom bib number and a finisher award, with special awards given to the top 10 boys and top 10 girls.
The event will be held at 12:10 p.m. on Dec. 12.
