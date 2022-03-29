HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture recently announced the addition of Adams, Armstrong, Bedford, Centre, Fulton, Indiana, Lycoming, Mercer, Snyder, Union, and Washington counties to the spotted lanternfly quarantine list, bringing the total for Pennsylvania to to 45 counties.
In a press release from the state agriculture department, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding commented on the importance of helping to stop the spread of these pests.
“Spotted lanternflies threaten outdoor businesses and quality of life as well as grapes and other valuable crops Pennsylvania’s economy depends on,” Redding said. “It’s up to every Pennsylvanian to be on the lookout for these bad bugs. Walk your yard, gardens, or land before spring hatch and scrape egg masses. Kill every bug. Check your vehicles before traveling to ensure you’re not transporting them to a new area for new opportunities to devastate crops and outdoor quality of life.”
The quarantine prohibits the movement of any spotted lanternfly living stage, including egg masses, nymphs, and adults, as well as regulates the movement of objects that may be infested by the insect. Businesses that operate in or travel through quarantined counties are required to obtain a Spotted Lanternfly Permit.
According to the press release, last season’s adult lanternflies will have laid egg masses on any outdoor surface, with each mass containing 30-60 eggs. The insects also cover their egg masses with with a protective coating similar to mud or putty. It is encouraged that individuals identify and destroy egg masses that they come across to prevent their hatching and reduce the spread this season.
Information on how to identify both the insect and its eggs and and how to safely control it can be found online at extension.psu.edu/spotted-lanternfly. Alternatively, anyone interested in learning more can contact a local Penn State Extension office or visit agriculture.pa.gov/spottedlanternfly.
