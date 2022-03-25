TROY – The Troy School Board formally appointed Acting Superintendent Dr. Janilyn Elias to the position of superintendent of schools at Tuesday’s meeting.
Elias’s salary will be $135,000 per year and the contract will expire June 30, 2025. The board voted to approve with board President Sheryl Angove voicing that she had mixed feelings toward the move regarding the cost of the contract.
Elias was unanimously appointed Acting Superintendent Feb. 10 after the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Eric Stair. The appointment was approved 6-2 with Angove and Janet Ordway voting “no” and Thad Dibble absent.
The large crowd of community members in attendance broke into applause at the passing of the appointment, with board members joining in.
New bleachers
Board member Gavin Watson discussed the need for new bleachers at Troy Intermediate School saying “there’s nothing more embarrassing that having to sit on chairs or stand” to watch events in the gym.
Board members asked Intermediate School Principal John Imbt his thoughts on the matter, and he said it would offer a great place to hold presentations for students when the auditorium is unavailable. The bleachers will be able to hold more than 600 people.
“The first set of bleachers lasted us 30 years, the second set lasted 25 years. So if these last somewhere in between that I think it’s a good purchase,” Watson said.
The board voted unanimously to approve the $107,000 purchase. Installation costs were included in the price and the bleachers will be able to be moved to a different building in the future if need be.
Wi-fi access points
Also voted on was the decision to approve $25,000 for the purchase of wireless internet access points at the W.R. Croman elementary school. Scott Oldroyd, a teacher at W.R. Croman, expressed his support for the purchase, saying his students have been struggling to connect for a long time.
Air filtration
Board member Mary Abreu wished to discuss the district’s $225,000 in budgeted ESSER funds that were allocated toward purchasing an air ionization system from AtmosAir. The system is meant to charge the air in the school and ionize foreign particles to neutralize them, combatting the spread of diseases such as COVID-19 and seasonal flu.
“From what I’ve read AtmosAir is being sued by some school districts who installed their system for making false statements of effectiveness,” she said.
Abreu mentioned that there is little government oversight over the industry of air filtration systems. She also cited studies that showed regular air filters could be nearly as effective as ionization technology.
“According to the articles I read the proven technologies of filtration systems are very effective and it comes down to an air circulation question,” she said.
Abreu asked her fellow board members to go online and do some reading on their own before completing the purchase.
“I think that we should be looking into our existing HVAC system and what we have in place. It might just be a matter of increasing our air circulation or replacing our filters more frequently.”
The AtmosAir system is scheduled to be installed this summer.
Commented
