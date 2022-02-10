Dr. Janilyn Elias is now Troy’s acting superintendent following a unanimous vote Tuesday.
School Board Solicitor Cassandra Blaney informed the district that the state Department of Education required them to appoint an acting superintendent. Dr. Elias has functioned under the title of substitute superintendent for the last month, but with Dr. Eric Stair’s resignation coming into effect in February the board was required to appoint an acting superintendent. During discussion Elias’s efforts earned praise from board members.
“I just want to say Dr. Elias is a true leader.” Secretary Traci Gilliland said, adding, “This district has been through a lot and she has been supportive, she’s a very strong leader. She’s been a fantastic asset to this district.”
School board member Mary Abreu offered her support for eventually naming Elias Superintendent, noting, “We’re already planning for next year. We need stability, which we have not had a lot of.”
Elias was named aacting superintendent effective until Jun. 30 via unanimous vote.
Elias then gave a presentation to the school board of the ESSER III grant proposal she had been putting together. ESSER funds had been made available through the federal CARES Act to provide emergency relief to school districts. Elias highlighted a number of positions ESSER would fund until the 2025 school year such as Human Resources personnel, of which the district has none. Elias also included funds for substitute teachers, business administration staff, curriculum personnel, and a technology services audit. The total in the grant application would be $2.7 million over three years. The application is still open to change and hasn’t been submitted yet.
