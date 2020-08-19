Elimination Party to help fill fundraising gap left by Black Knight Bash cancellation

TOWANDA — This year’s Black Knight Bash had to be canceled due to COVID-19, leaving a big hole to fill with the Towanda Area School District Education Foundation’s fundraising efforts.
However, organizers hope an upcoming event can help.
Foundation liaison Kristine Watkins said the Elimination Party fundraiser is coming up Sept. 12 at the Towanda Gun Club, which will allow the event to be socially distanced as needed. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m.
“The way the Elimination Party runs is that we sell 100 tickets for $100 a piece, and then through the night we pull different tickets out and you can win random prizes or you can be the top winner and win $2,000,” she explained. “The second place is $1,000 and the third place is $500, then $250 and $250. It’s a great, fun night and a good and easy fundraiser for the foundation.”
Money raised will go toward the foundation’s Venture Grants program, which typically provides up to $1,000 to district teachers at all levels for innovative learning projects, according to the foundation’s website. At least 10 grants are awarded each year.
“Not being able to have the bash back in April has really hurt us in the money we’ve been able to raise, so we’re really hoping we can push this event and have it be successful so we can award some more of those grants for our teachers because there have been some pretty amazing projects going on.”
Watkins said those who buy tickets don’t have to be present at the event to win, but encouraged people to come out to support the good cause.
Those interested in buying a ticket can contact district Business Manager Doreen Secor, who serves as treasurer of the foundation, at the district’s business office. Watkins said Superintendent Dennis Peachey and school board member Brooks Greenland will also have tickets.
“We really need the extra support this year so we can fund those grants,” Watkins said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.