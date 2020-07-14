ELKLAND TOWNSHIP — Sullivan County Coroner Wendy Hastings confirmed on Monday that Kevin Michael Norton, 60, was pronounced dead at his residence at 521 Cott’s Road in Elkland Township after he was shot multiple times by law enforcement on Friday morning.
State Police in Laporte reported that the shooting had taken place at approximately 10:30 a.m. while troopers in conjunction with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department were serving a warrant for Norton’s arrest. Police called the incident an “officer involved shooting” but did not specify whether a trooper or sheriff’s deputy killed Norton or any specific details of the event.
Police said on Friday that as the investigation unfolds more information will become available.
Hastings told the Review that Norton was pronounced dead at 11:16 a.m. while in an ambulance. Norton was shot while in his garage according to the coroner.
An autopsy on Norton was performed at Lehigh Valley Medical Center Monday. Results from the autopsy, including toxicology reports, are not made public and are released at the discretion of the Sullivan County District Attorney’s office, according to Hastings.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s office confirmed on Monday that they and State Police in Laporte were serving a warrant for Norton’s arrest after he did not report to the Columbia County Jail for a sentence of six to 23 and a half months after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of theft by unlawful taking.
Norton was originally arrested for the theft charge and multiple other felonies in September after an investigation by State Police led them to Norton’s residence where they discovered items stolen from a nearby cabin.
On Feb. 18, Norton entered into a plea deal with the Sullivan County District Attorney’s office where he would plead guilty to the misdemeanor charge with all other felony charges being dismissed according to court documents obtained by The Review. A sentence of not less than six months and no more than five years at the Columbia County Correctional Facility was determined on June 2 along with fines in the amount of $3,675 and cost of prosecution. Norton was ordered to report to the jail on June 8.
Before Norton was due to report to the jail he filed a motion for a modification of sentence that would allow him to serve his sentence on house arrest due to the COVID-19 pandemic on June 4. Norton suffered from numerous health issues, increasing his risk of severe illness or death if exposed to COVID-19.
The court also made the move to reduce his maximum time in the jail to be no more than 23 and a half months on June 4. On the same date Norton filed a motion for continued bail pending decision on post sentence hearing and an appeal of the sentence.
At the time of Norton’s sentencing the Assistant District Attorney in Sullivan County advised the Court of Common Pleas of the 44th Judicial District in Sullivan County that the office was “going against a long-held practice and requesting that the court sentence Norton to probation,” according to an opinion written by President Judge Russel D. Shurtleff in support of the court’s decision to deny the motion for continued bail. The counsel for Norton also requested a time-served sentence and parole at the time of sentencing.
Norton’s attorney Kyle Rude told the Review on Monday that the District Attorney’s office realized that Norton committed crimes that were against his character because of his condition and problems with his medication.
“He had support from the D.A., his family and from people in the community,” Rude added.
After the appeal was denied, Norton and counsel filed an appeal to the Pennsylvania Superior Court, who issued an order on June 5 staying Norton’s execution of sentence and directing the lower court to state its reasons for denying the motion for continued bail.
In the opinion beckoned by the Superior Court reasons provided by both the prosecution and defendant on why Norton should not be remanded to jail were that a number of people, including victims of the crime, were in support of the defendant, that Norton had compromised health concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the widely held belief that not for Norton’s abuse of prescription medication and alcohol the crimes would not have been committed.
Residents of the Forksville area familiar with Norton told the Review that after he sustained multiple burns that greatly affected his physical and mental health in a barn fire a few years earlier that he was a changed person. Court documents showed that it was known that he abused prescribed medications and alcohol in an attempt to self-medicate his pain. In the affidavit for Norton’s arrest in September on the theft charges State Police spoke with Norton’s son who told police that his father had not been acting like himself lately.
Shurtleff said in his opinion, “Despite the District Attorney’s Office and counsel for (Norton) agreeing to a sentence of probation, this court is not bound by any such agreements,” before stating that because of Norton’s extensive criminal history any lesser sentence than the one already given “would depreciate the seriousness of (Norton)’s actions.”
Norton had been convicted of two DUIs and harassment.
After conceding to Norton’s physical limitations and health issues Shurtleff said there are no and have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the Columbia County Correctional Facility which led the judge to find no compelling reason that Norton couldn’t serve his sentence at jail.
Rude said that after the appeal was denied Norton was not happy and perplexed by the decision to send him to jail despite the prosecution and himself in agreement on a sentence of probation.
“I’m afraid that his fears led him to do what he did,” Rude said of Norton’s mindset at the time.
After the court’s opinion on the appeal was made on June 17, the Superior Court reversed the stay. Norton did not report to jail which in turn created the arrest warrant to be served by State Police and the Sullivan County’s Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
State Police have not yet said what provoked the shooting of Norton.
