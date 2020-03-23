Elmira College student tests positive for COVID-19

A student who had moved off of the Elmira College campus on March 13 has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to an announcement made by the college President Charles Lindsay on Sunday, the student started showing symptoms last Tuesday and was confirmed to have the virus on Friday. He said everyone known to have direct contact with the unnamed student were being directly notified.
"While the student may have contracted the virus at home, we are taking every precaution for our campus community and following the Chemung County Health Department protocol," Lindsay said.
"All students and employees should continue to monitor their personal health situations," he added.
Lindsay reminded students and employees that they only need to contact their health care providers or local health department if they experience symptoms of a cough, shortness of breath, and fever.
"Our main focus remains the safety and health of our entire campus community," Lindsay said. "Please follow local, state, and federal mandates for social distancing and in caring for yourself and your loved ones."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.