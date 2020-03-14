Elmira College has become the latest college in the Twin Tiers to move all of its learning to a digital format as a precautionary measure related to COVID-19.
In a letter posted to the school’s website Friday, President Charles W. Lindsay said, “At this point, there are no indications of ‘community spread’ in our region, however, we are taking preparatory steps to help stem the spread of the virus and to safeguard the health of our students, employees, and community, while ensuring our students can continue their educational pursuits.”
The move to online-only classes begins on Monday and continues until the end of Term II on April 11. Plans for the next term, which is to begin on April 20, will be announced at a later date. Lindsay noted that students doing work in placements outside of the campus — internship, clinical, or student teaching — will have to check with the head of their academic program for details. Students will have the option to remain in residence halls. For those who do, dining hall hours will be changed in order to limit the number of people there at one time.
Athletic events have also been cancelled via the Empire 8 Conference, and so has college-sponsored travel, but on-campus events are being assessed on a case-by-case basis, Lindsay added. Meanwhile, the college will maintain normal business hours for staff and administration unless other arrangements are made.
Many other area colleges have opted for virtual instruction as a precautionary measure, and have provided the option for students to move back home to finish their semesters. Cornell University cemented its plans in an announcement Friday, while other higher learning institutions such as Mansfield University, SUNY Binghamton, and the University of Scranton updated the public earlier this week.
“We understand that these decisions represent a disruption to normal routines, schedules and activities. However, we believe these temporary, proactive measures will aid in stemming the spread of the virus and help maintain the safety of our campus and our community,” he said. “We encourage everyone to exercise caution and self-monitoring as it relates to personal travel, family circumstances, and health. The situation is ever-evolving and we are working diligently to keep our community informed.”
