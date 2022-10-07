ELMIRA, N.Y. — An Elmira, N.Y. man who was previously arrested for being a fugitive from justice out of Bradford County has recently been arrested with the same offense.
Frank Edmundo Almeida, 42, is being charged as a fugitive from justice, announced the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.
“Almeida was arraigned in the Town of Southport Court and returned to the Chemung County Jail without bail awaiting extradition by the Pennsylvania authorities,” the Sheriff’s Office stated. He is incarcerated on separate charges and has an active warrant out of Bradford County for alleged retail theft.
His current fugitive from justice charge is categorized as a class D felony offense of the New York State Criminal Procedure Law.
