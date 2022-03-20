Elmira, Spencer-Van Etten clinch spots for Scholarship Challenge Finals

SAYRE BOROUGH — Two New York State teams seized victory and earned an appearance to the finals of the 42nd Annual Scholarship Challenge on Saturday.
Day two of the challenge took place at the Sayre Theatre and saw Elmira and Spencer-Van Etten secure spots in the finals. Eight schools were locked into competitive battles for the Kwasnoski Cup and $3,000 in prize money that will be rewarded to the ultimate champion. Day two was suppose to take place on March 12, but was canceled due to the winter storm that dropped around 6 to 8 inches throughout Bradford County.
The morning rounds saw Elmira defeat Loyalsock while Newark Valley defeated Montrose. This led to a showdown between Elmira and Newark Valley that concluded with Elmira winning and advancing to the finals.
In the afternoon, Athens Black took on Spencer-Van Etten in a match that featured some challenging questions that left both teams with negative points in their first round. Specifically, Athens had negative 20, while Spencer-Van Etten had negative 10 in round one out of three.
“We were commenting about how low the scores are because these questions are very difficult,” said Dave Radigan, the competition’s host.
After a short break, rounds two and three carried on and ended with Spencer-Van Etten claiming victory over the Athens team.
“It was a very good competition and it was super close the whole time. It was definitely exciting and got us nervous, but it was fun,” said Athens Black Team Captain Taylor Walker.
Athens advisors Lori Pruyne and Ian Greer were proud of their team’s competitive spirit and for giving it their best shot. They were also proud to have two teams from the school in this year’s competition. The Athens Silver team competed in the challenge on March 5, but were defeated by Tioga Central.
The next match had Sayre Blue versus Wellsboro. The first two rounds concluded with a dominant performance from Wellsboro as they went into round three with 100 points to Sayre’s zero points.
Question two of round three featured a controversial moment that led to challenges from both team advisors.
The question was: Spell the math word for the act of breaking up X squared minus four into X plus two and X minus two. Spell factorization.
However, Wellsboro buzzed in before Radigan had a chance to say “spell factorization” and a teammate spelled out the word “factoring.”
The judges accepted the answer at first stating that it was correct in the context of what Radigan read. Sayre advisor Aaron Roy challenged the ruling, which was then challenged by Wellsboro’s advisors. This led to the hosts, judges and advisors taking a long break to figure out the circumstance and returned with a final decision. Radigan announced that Wellsboro’s answer was close, but not correct.
“Not really any of us love the decision, but there is not one clear cut answer that makes the most amount of sense,” he said.
He stated that in the challenge, a team can ring in before hearing the entire question, but the rules state that teams will be judged based on the accuracy of the entire question whether they listen to the entire question or ring in early. On that basis, Wellsboro’s answer was incorrect.
“Normally what happens next is we give the other team the opportunity to answer the question and we have not done that yet,” said Radigan. “I don’t love it, but there’s not a great way around this.”
The question was asked again to the Sayre team who answered correctly by spelling out the word factorization and were rewarded points.
The minor controversy didn’t seem to phase Wellsboro though. The team responded by answering the next five out of eight questions correctly and cemented their victory and advancement to the next match against Spencer-Van Etten.
Roy said that he was happy to see his Sayre team try their best against tough competition that day.
“They are juniors so they will have a chance to compete next year too,” he said. “If anything this was good for them to get some nerves out of the way and gain some experience.”
The final match featured Wellsboro against Spencer-Van Etten, which concluded with a final score of 110 points for Spencer-Van Etten and 60 for Wellsboro.
“You guys really challenge us here at Scholarship Challenge,” said Radigan.
The finals will start at 12 p.m. next Saturday, March 26 at the Sayre Theatre. The grand finale will feature Towanda facing off against Elmira, while Wyalusing will compete against Spencer-Van Etten.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.