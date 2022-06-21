EMA Coordinator: County listed as high COVID transmission despite lower cases (free to read)

COVID-19 cases have been decreasing in Bradford County, although the region is still listed as high transmission for the commonwealth, according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.
“We found trending increase in mid-May, but seem to be trending down with cases now, having 12 confirmed patients on June 14,” he said.
Bradford County hospitalization numbers remain consistently between 10 and 15 patients, according to Rosenheck. The county currently has a new case seven-day average of 11%, which is down from 19% in early June.
“June 2 was the highest new case rate day for the county this month at 32,” he said. “We reached more than 17,000 cumulative cases in the county as of June 12.”
Newly reported confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bradford County went from 97 to 74 in the recent period of June 8 to 14 of the Pennsylvania DOH’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
The current period of the dashboard also featured the following data:
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 160.8 to 122.7
• PCR testing positivity rate: 10.3% to 9.6%
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 6.1 to 14.1
• Average daily number of patients on ventilators: zero to 1.6
• The percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness decreased by 0.3%, specifically from 2.0% to 1.7%
For comparisons, the period of May 11 to 17 displayed the following data for Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed COVID-19 cases: 278 to 258
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 460.9 to 427.7
• PCR testing positivity rate: 20.4% to 21.1%
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 22.7 to 23.1
• Average daily number of patients on ventilators: 1.0 to 0.3
• The percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 1.7% to 1.4%.
There are 24,294 fully vaccinated county residents out of its total population of 60,323.
Bradford County has had 214 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
“We continue to recommend, along with the CDC, good hand hygiene and hand washing as well as social distancing when able,” Rosenheck stated. “Please consider staying home when sick and testing, then quarantining if positive.”
