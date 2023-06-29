EMA coordinator encourages safety measures during Independence Day holiday

TOWANDA — As people prepare for a series of fun, patriotic festivities over the Independence Day holiday, a local safety agency is promoting ways for people to take preventive actions to avoid harm.
Incidents involving vehicles, boats and fireworks can often be prevalent during the holiday, according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.
Seventy percent of firework injuries occur on Independence Day, while around “32% of Emergency Department firework related injuries are for burns mainly involving the hands, fingers, and face,” according to Rosenheck.
For firework safety, Bradford County Public Safety advises that only professionals should set off fireworks. To prevent fires, people should have a bucket of water ready to douse used fireworks before discarding them. Fireworks should never be pointed at people. If children are handling sparklers or any other type of firework, they must always be under adult supervision. Fireworks certainly shouldn’t be used if the operator is intoxicated.
Car accidents are prevalent nationwide during the Independence Day holiday period, Rosenheck stated.
“During the last ten years, Independence Day has the highest number of car accidents while July 3 is in close second. This is due to high amounts of traffic and impaired driving,” he said.
This year, an estimated “619 people may die in preventable motor vehicle crashes” over the holiday weekend of Friday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 4, according to the National Safety Council.
To stay safe on roadways, Public Safety strongly urges people to wear their seat belts and drive at safe speeds. People should never drive intoxicated or get into a vehicle driven by someone impaired.
On the topic of boating safety, the U.S. Coast Guard released its recent data on May 11. From 2021 to 2022, boating fatalities nationwide decreased from 658 to 636. Boating accidents decreased from 4,439 to 4,040, while non-fatal injuries decreased from 2,641 to 2,222. Alcohol was the leading contributor in the fatal boating accidents. Specifically, alcohol was a factor for 88 deaths or 16 percent of total boating fatalities.
“Where the cause of death was known, 75 percent of fatal boating incident victims drowned. Of those drowning victims with reported life jacket usage, 85 percent were not wearing a life jacket,” according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Fatalities on the water are more likely to occur to a multiple of factors during the holiday weekend, according to Rosenheck.
“This is due to a higher amounts of boats on the water during this holiday season, drinking while operating a boat, excessive speed, and lack of experience driving boats,” he said.
The public can take preventive actions on the water to avoid serious harm, Rosenheck stated. People should not operate a boat while intoxicated or get in a boat with someone who is driving intoxicated.
Individuals can also bring safety equipment on boats, especially life jackets. Drivers should operate at a safe speed and monitor weather conditions.
Many Americans will also fire up the grill and hosting cookouts as part of the holiday festivities.
“About 74 million people will be grilling across the United States which results in about $77 million in damage because of cooking fires,” according to Rosenheck.
Fires can be prevented if people check their grills for leaks or cracks. Someone should always watch the grill to make sure an accident doesn’t occur. People can also avoid loose or dangling clothing as they grill.
To contact Bradford County Public Safety, call (570) 265-5022.
