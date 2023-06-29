EMA coordinator encourages safety measures during Independence Day holiday

Bradford County Public Safety advises the public to take safety precautions during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

TOWANDA — As people prepare for a series of fun, patriotic festivities over the Independence Day holiday, a local safety agency is promoting ways for people to take preventive actions to avoid harm.

Incidents involving vehicles, boats and fireworks can often be prevalent during the holiday, according to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.

