EMA Coordinator urges continued COVID-19 mitigation steps (free to read)

Bradford County’s EMA coordinator is encouraging the public to continue performing health and safety measures to further mitigate COVID-19.
“We continue to encourage people to wash their hands, as that is the best way to prevent catching or spreading the virus, along with mask use in crowded areas,” said Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck. “Please test if symptomatic and quarantine to prevent spread.”
Daily COVID numbers slightly increased in late July in a range of 12 to 20 new cases daily, according to Rosenheck.
“We hit a high for the month of July of 24 new reported cases on July 25,” he said. “Robert Packer has been averaging five to 10 inpatient COVID patients.”
Rosenheck made the statements on Aug. 4. The following data is from the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard in the recent period of July 27 to Aug. 2:
Bradford County:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 82 to 81.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 135.9 to 134.3.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 10.3% to 11.7%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 5.4 to 8.7,
• According to the dashboard, there are currently no patients on ventilators, which is no change from the last period.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness: 0.9% to 1.5%.
Pennsylvania overall:
• Newly reported confirmed cases: 19,808 to 16,823.
• Incidence rate per 100,000 residents: 154.7 to 131.4.
• PCR testing positivity rate: 17.3% to 17.2%.
• Average daily COVID hospitalizations: 1,149.1 to 1,188.3.
• Statewide number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 48.9 to 41.4.
• Percentage of emergency room visits due to COVID-like illness remained the same at 0.6%.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Bradford County has seen 15,605 confirmed COVID cases since the start of the pandemic, along with 1,953 probable cases.
There are currently 24,485 Bradford County residents that are fully vaccinated from the total population of 60,323. Pennsylvania has over 8.4 million residents fully vaccinated out of its population of around 13 million.
Bradford County has had 214 deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic started around March 2020. The commonwealth overall has had a total of 46,261 deaths related to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.