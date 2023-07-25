TROY — Crowds weaved through Alparon Park on Monday as the 147th Troy Fair kicked off with tractor pulls, woodcarving, games, food and fun for all ages.

The gates opened at the fair at 8 a.m. with market swine judging and butterfly encounter walk-throughs at 10 a.m. The rides opened at 4 p.m. and tractor-pulls began at 6:30 p.m.

