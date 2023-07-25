TROY — Crowds weaved through Alparon Park on Monday as the 147th Troy Fair kicked off with tractor pulls, woodcarving, games, food and fun for all ages.
The gates opened at the fair at 8 a.m. with market swine judging and butterfly encounter walk-throughs at 10 a.m. The rides opened at 4 p.m. and tractor-pulls began at 6:30 p.m.
On Sunday, before all of the festivities began on Monday, there was a draft horse show, fair queen pageant with master of ceremonies, ribbon cutting and introduction of dignitaries.
Smoke billowed throughout the grandstands as crowds cheered for the main event on Monday evening, tractor pulls. It was clear this event was a fan favorite, as attendees nearly filled the stands.
Trisha Rumsey of Blossburg has been coming to the fair since she was a child, probably since she was six years old, she said. Now that she is older, she brings her young son to the fair.
“He loves tractors, so we decided to bring him here,” Rumsey said. “He loves it.”
Rumsey is not alone in making the Troy Fair a family tradition. In fact, many families share the same purpose for attending the fair as Rumsey. Chris Clark has been attending the fair for 30 years. This year, he attended the fair with his two daughters, Rachel and Hannah, who are 7 and 11 years old.
“Tractor and truck pulls are a lot of fun, especially this year since I see they brought the jet engine tractor back,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun to watch. It’s a little loud for them [Rachel and Hannah] but they like it.”
Six-year-old Lucas Dauphinet, who attended the fair with his mother and brother, said that his favorite part of the fair was the rides.
“My day is very good and I’m enjoying the fair a lot,” he said with a grin.
His mother, Jamie, said they travel to Troy each year from Horseheads, N.Y.
“We came for the rides and some of the games,” Jamie said. “We’ve been coming to the fair for probably about 10 years.”
The Troy Fair is embraced by thousands each year, many of which have been attending their whole lives. The fair remains a staple in Bradford County.
