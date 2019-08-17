Bradford County was recently awarded $11,351 to help its food and shelter programs serve the needy.
The grant, which uses state set-aside funds, is provided through the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, according to an announcement released by the United Way of Bradford County. Awards were decided by a national board that is chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and includes representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, National Council on the Church of Christ, The Salvation Army, United Jewish Communities and United Way Worldwide.
A local board is charged with distributing the money in the high need area it serves. In Bradford County, representatives from 14 area human services and charitable organizations are tasked with this responsibility.
Under the guidelines of the grant, recipients of the funding must be a private voluntary nonprofit with a voluntary board or a unit of government, utilize an accounting system, be able to deliver local emergency food or shelter programs, and practice nondiscrimination.
Agencies interested in applying can contact Kerri Strauss, the executive director of the United Way of Bradford County and local EFSP board chairwoman, at (570) 247-5569 or Kerri.Strauss@unitedwaybradfordcounty.org. The deadline is Sept. 6.
