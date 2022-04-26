Bradford County has been awarded $15,751 in the State Set-Aside process under Phase 39 and $53,496 in the State Set-Aside process under Phase ARPA-R of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP).
These funds will be available to supplement food and shelter programs in the county. The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, National Council on the Church of Christ, the Salvation Army, United Jewish Communities and United Way Worldwide.
The local board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity for food and shelter programs in high need areas. The local board in Bradford County will be responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
- Be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government
- Have an accounting system
- Practice nondiscrimination
- Have demonstrated the capacity to deliver local emergency food and shelter programs
- Agencies must have a voluntary board
Qualified agencies are encouraged to apply. Qualified agencies interested in a portion of these funds are encouraged to contact Joan Smith-Reese at jsmithreese@unitedwaybradfordcounty.org by May 20.
