TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — Bradford County emergency services held a training on aircraft crashes at the Bradford County Airport Thursday evening.
The Bradford County 911 Communications Center aired an exercise message for an aircraft crash at the airport around 6 p.m., which led to a heavy emergency services presence there, according to Bradford County Public Safety’s Facebook page. The department stressed that the activity at the airport was a training exercise only, with no active incident, crash or disruption of any kind.
The training tested emergency communications and response in the event of a possible aircraft incident, Public Safety added. Participants were also trained in extrication points and fire suppression techniques for aircrafts.
Public Safety thanked all participants in the training, which included Bradford County 911 Communications, Bradford County Airport Manager Scott Hauser, the fire departments of North Towanda, Towanda, Wysox and Monroeton, Guthrie EMS and the Bradford County Drone Team.
