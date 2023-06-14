TOWANDA — Emergency responders gathered in Bradford County on Tuesday to inform the public on their many services.
The Bradford County Public Safety Center held its second Emergency Services Responder Open House at its VanKuren Drive facility. Over 50 organizations were represented at the event that included local fire departments, utilities, community service agencies and response teams. Law enforcement agencies included the Pennsylvania State Police and Bradford County Sheriff’s Office. Fire departments represented included Laporte, North Towanda, Wysox, Athens Borough and Athens Township.
“It’s wonderful to have the support from the communities agencies that come and support us and put on these displays,” said Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.
The event featured Frank Davenport of Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc. He showcased a display with model figures that simulated hazardous situations involving replica electrical wires. One model shows the importance of keeping ladders away from telephone wires. Davenport stated that he enjoys teaching the public about utility safety, especially for elementary school students. He has engaged in public outreach at 19 regional schools this year.
North Towanda firefighter Cody Curry was with his daughters Haven and Linley at the event. The girls were transfixed with the TCREC model display. Curry stated that it taught his girls to be more aware of electrical dangers and power outages.
The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency was also represented at the event. Officials played a “Jeopardy!”-style game on a computer with attendees. PEMA Emergency Management Specialist Lee Quittschreiber stated that the quiz game was a good way to both engage and inform the public.
“We are here to support the counties and their needs,” Quittschreiber said. “We enjoy doing events like this. Getting out and interacting with the community and kids.”
Emergency partners from New York state also participated in the event. Steve Solomon, the deputy fire coordinator of Tioga County, N.Y., displayed equipment from his county’s HAZMAT team. He stated that his profession requires diverse equipment for many emergencies. Solomon emphasized the seriousness of lithium ion battery fires involving electric tools, vehicles, wheelchairs and other modes of transport. This happens when the battery is overcharged and leads to an explosion. The battery fires are not easily extinguished, so it demands a lot of cooperation from emergency responders.
“We’re happy to provide that for heavy HAZMAT,” Solomon said. “We understand how to handle them. We understand the risks and we try to inform the public to be careful.”
Solomon stated that Tioga County, N.Y. works with Bradford County if assistance is needed. He was impressed with Tuesday’s open house and thought that people showed a lot of interest in the work of emergency responders.
