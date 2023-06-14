TOWANDA — Emergency responders gathered in Bradford County on Tuesday to inform the public on their many services.

The Bradford County Public Safety Center held its second Emergency Services Responder Open House at its VanKuren Drive facility. Over 50 organizations were represented at the event that included local fire departments, utilities, community service agencies and response teams. Law enforcement agencies included the Pennsylvania State Police and Bradford County Sheriff’s Office. Fire departments represented included Laporte, North Towanda, Wysox, Athens Borough and Athens Township.

