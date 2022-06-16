TOWANDA — The Bradford County Public Safety Center held its first Emergency Services Responder Open House at its VanKuren Drive facility Tuesday.
Emergency responders and municipal officials were invited to see over 50 organizations with specialty rescue resources that included state and local fire departments, utilities, community service agencies and response teams.
Demonstrations were conducted by the drone teams of Laporte and Bradford County, while Penelec had a display on the importance of electrical current safety.
“We are fortunate to have great working relationships with dozens of organizations that can provide equipment and manpower for situations that don’t occur on a regular basis,” said Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck.
He thought that the event perfectly showcased how the county has multiple resources that can be called upon in a disaster.
“The fact that we have great drones to do search and rescues is amazing, as well as the dive team assets that we have here,” Rosenheck said. “It’s incredible to see all of the equipment here.”
Volunteer firefighters from multiple fire departments spoke with attendees on the importance of their work. They also pointed out how additional resources help them in their endeavors.
“The event is a good opportunity for people to see emergency services other than fire and EMS,” said North Towanda Fire Chief Gerald Sheets. “Thinking outside the box is important, which is why we have items like hazmat suits, drones and other technology here.”
Inside the safety center, agencies and companies showcased supplies that are critical in lifesaving situations.
Touchline Technologies, Inc. displayed bleeding control kits that anyone can use to stop bleeding in traumatic situations. Its employees showed wearable wound simulations of traumatic flesh injuries to attendees and taught them how to treat wounds.
“It’s important for people to have these bleeding control kits. They should know what to do if a nurse or medical professional isn’t available,” according to David Parry, Jr., vice president of the company’s trauma division.
Outside the center, Laurel Mountain K9 Search & Rescue had its K9s perform a variety of emergency tasks. K9 Larrikin, a Koolie certified in area scent performed tasks that included finding objects in the grass. At one point, Stephen Allen of Laurel Mountain laid in the grass pretending to need help and Larrikin ran towards him and began barking to alert others to the situation.
The Wellsboro based agency provides certified K9s that includes three for area searches, one for trailing and another for cadavers.
EMT Samantha Sheaffer handles Larrikin and stated that K9s make services more efficient by covering more ground. For example, while humans cover one mile, the K9 can cover five miles of territory during searches.
“We are happy to provide a really critical emergency service in the region,” Sheaffer said. “We are happy to help out in any way possible.”
