WARREN TOWNSHIP – Two young gentlemen recently had a huge thrill on their birthday, as a parade of fire trucks and other friends rolled right down the street in West Warren in their honor.
Asher Verduzco, who turned 4, and Clay Wilks, 10, were treated to the parade on their mutual birthday this past Tuesday. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines, they were not able to celebrate as usual, so emergency personnel from six organizations, plus family and friends, some with balloons and signs, drove down the street in a line to wish them a happy birthday.
Firefighters from the Warren Center, LeRaysville, Little Meadows and Rome companies took part, as well as HOPS and Little Meadows ambulances, according to LeRaysville Fire Chief John Keegan. At least 16 emergency vehicles were in the parade.
Asher is the son of Jes Verduzco of West Warren and Steve Verduzco. Clay’s parents are Kim and Matt Wilks of Warren Center.
Lesa Canfield of LeRaysville, Asher’s maternal grandmother, was one of the relatives in the celebration. “He loved it!” she stated. “Oh my gosh, he loved it!”
Her daughter and grandson watched the parade from outside their home, near the small town’s intersection. The Wilks family stood near the church.
Canfield explained that vehicles met at the former West Warren BP station to start the parade.
“Everybody was scurrying around and getting their trucks ready … there were so many of them!” she said. She was shocked. “I thought, ‘Oh my gosh! Where did all these people come from?’
“And I started crying. It was shocking to know that they cared enough about … birthdays!”
Afterward, she saw Asher sitting at his kitchen table eating cake … with a child’s firefighter’s hat on. “It was so cute!”
Jes Verduzco later thanked the emergency responders on Facebook. She noted: “Y’all made this little boy feel very special and brought tears of joy to our faces at a time where we needed it.”
Warren Center firefighters had planned a small celebration for Clay at their community building, but when LeRaysville asked them to help with Asher’s parade they all joined forces for the West Warren event for both boys.
“Oh, he loved it!” Kim Wilks declared of her son’s reaction. He was especially excited to see one of his young cousins riding on a fire truck.
His family was happy, too. “Oh, we thought it was wonderful, with the craziness going on,” she continued. “This helped make it a little bit happier and more special.”
Clay, too, had a celebration at home, with his sister, Macy, who turned 22 the Saturday before.
Kim Wilks also thanked the emergency personnel for doing the parade. “The community we live in,” she said,” … it’s just the only place I want to live.”
