TOWANDA — Early this past month the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency and the Endless Mountain Heritage Region had the opportunity to attend a regional cycling conference.
The Ontario By Bike Cycling Tourism Conference was held March 2 in Toronto, and BCTPA’s Robyn Cummings and EMHR’s Cain Chamberlin attended to share information on the Endless Mountains Gravel Bikepacking Loop.
“It was roughly about 200 people in attendance,” said Cummings at the March BCTPA meeting. “I think what we were really impressed by was the response that we got to the gravel bike loop.”
Cummings went on to say that she and the rest of the EMGBL’s committee members have been feeling behind the curve when it comes to promotion for the loop, but the Toronto conference showed that they are actually ahead.
“We are quite far ahead in the two years that we’ve been working on this,” said Cummings. “We had a lot of people wanting to talk to us at our table, a lot of people wanting to sit by us at lunch.”
“We had a great time up there just meeting everybody,” said Chamberlin, “all the different cyclists from so many different communities, backgrounds, and experiences.”
He noted that there was one man in attendance who has lived on four different continents throughout his life, and has cycled in 80 different countries.
“It was just a really fascinating group of people,” he said.
Cummings explained that while the conference was split into two simultaneous sessions during the afternoon, she and Chamberlin got to speak in front of the entire crowd during the morning session.
“I think they really highlighted what we’re doing here,” said Cummings. “There is an unbelievable amount of interest; not just in biking and gravel biking here, but people will travel. So we want to make sure that we are promoting and doing the best we can on our gravel bike loop, and really promoting it and really getting our businesses involved.”
According to Cummings, they plan to reach out to the local chambers of commerce about the EMGBL to continue pushing that community participation.
Connect with Erik: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1628; erik@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.