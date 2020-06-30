TOWANDA BOROUGH – There’s open fresh air seating now in the Riverside Cemetery for comfortable viewing of the Susquehanna River, its river canyon walls, the Veterans Bridge and courthouse, wildlife, flora and fauna in Towanda. Nine strategically located benches from which Riverside Cemetery Park visitors can view all of these things were made possible by a $10,000 grant from the Endless Mountains Heritage Region and the Towanda Borough that provided an equivalent amount of labor and materials to install them.
No longer considered an active burial location, the historic 5.5 acre property is being enhanced to permit further use for honoring the more than 2,000 people who are buried there. They include more than 160 veterans dating from the Revolutionary War through Vietnam conflict, and many of Bradford County’s notable founders and other residents. This summer more than 300 grave markers are targeted for resetting and repairs. Also, nominations are being considered for special signage to create a Veterans Walkway throughout the scenic location. Selections are expected to be finalized by the end of fall and construction of the walkway is expected to start in 2021.
To inquire about particular needs and to make donations to help develop the Riverside Cemetery Park project, please contact the Riverside Cemetery Association, rca121history@comcast.net; or call (570) 637-2281.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.