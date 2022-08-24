Competition was brisk to fill an opening at the Endless Mountains Heritage Region (EMHR) for a new administrative assistant. Executive director Cain Chamberlin reported nearly 70 applications were submitted for the position in a relatively short period of time. Savannah Schools of Herrickville was selected from the pool of finalists and began working with the EMHR on Aug. 15.

“We were amazed at the massive amount of interest in the position with our small non-profit organization. It was a long process in narrowing down the applications to candidates we wished to interview,” said Chamberlin. “Savannah really stood out among those we interviewed for the job. She has a strong passion for the outdoors, she’s very interested in our local history and heritage sites and, as a native of Bradford County, she’s familiar with the region we serve. She came highly recommended and is very qualified, so we’re ecstatic to have her on board.”