As the Endless Mountains Heritage Region nears the completion of an update to its Management Action Plan, it is looking for help from stakeholders, members and partner organizations.
According to the EMHR, the plan guides the direction of the organization over the next five to 10 years.
“Our MAP consultants at Relevant Strategies & Solutions have requested we set up a pair of focus group meetings in order to gain feedback from our many stakeholders, partners and EMHR members,” the organization stated in a news release. “This will allow us to develop and implement a more robust plan and help us better address the outdoor recreation and historic preservation needs of our four counties (Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming).”
Those taking part in the focus group will learn about the plan up to this point and then can recommend additional ideas, initiatives and goals.
Two meetings have been set up for focus groups: 3 p.m. Thursday, June 2 at Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, and 10 a.m. Friday, June 3 at Tom Fairchild Memorial Park (formerly Eastside Riverfront Park), 227 Old Route 6 Road, Towanda.
Space in these focus groups is limited and available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Those interested can register at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/L6R86LN.
Those with questions can contact EMHR administrative assistant Vanessa Billings-Seiler at vbillings-seiler@emheritage.org or call (570) 265-1528.
