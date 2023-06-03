The Endless Mountains Heritage Region (EMHR), which serves Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties, will award $65,000 in Partnership Mini-Grant funding to 13 different entities representing all four counties. The initiatives vary greatly from restoration and enhancements of recreational areas and historic venues to programs and projects focused on education and the arts. “The EMHR received over $85,000 in funding requests from 16 organizations and municipalities in the four counties that it serves, which is less than in previous years,” said EMHR executive director Cain Chamberlin. “Typically, we see more than 20 applicants and well over $100,000 in requests, so this was a bit of a surprise. Either way, we’re incredibly happy to provide this financial support to our heritage partners and aid in the completion of recreation and historic preservation projects across our region.” Chamberlin praised the many hours and due diligence of Partnership Grants Review Committee members who individually scored the applications and selected the projects that best represented the mission and goals of the Heritage Region.

Projects for which funding was approved this year varied greatly between size and purpose, as well as the types of entities that applied. In previous years, most requests for funding were submitted by historical societies and heritage associations. And, though they fared well among recipients for 2023, six municipalities in three counties also successfully petitioned for support of new or ongoing initiatives. Among them, Harford Township in Susquehanna County was among the big winners this year, garnering a $10,000 grant to prepare a 10.36-acre parcel of land for the new Harford Township Recreation Complex by removing select trees, shrubs and invasive species and replacing them with native plants.