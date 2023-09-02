EMHR preparing for fourth annual fall paddle

The 11-mile paddle will take place Saturday, Oct. 7 starting at 8:30 a.m.

 Photo courtesy of the Endless Mountain Heritage Region

TOWANDA — As the days of summer are nearly at an end, some may be looking forward to shades of red, orange, and yellow filling the landscape and crisp autumn air filling their lungs.

One opportunity to take in everything fall has to offer in Bradford County is the Endless Mountains Heritage Region’s fall paddle, held in partnership with Endless Mountain Outfitters of Sugar Run.

Connect with Erik: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1628; erik@thedailyreview.com.