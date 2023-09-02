EMHR preparing for fourth annual fall paddle

TOWANDA — As the days of summer are nearly at an end, some may be looking forward to shades of red, orange, and yellow filling the landscape and crisp autumn air filling their lungs.
One opportunity to take in everything fall has to offer in Bradford County is the Endless Mountains Heritage Region’s fall paddle, held in partnership with Endless Mountain Outfitters of Sugar Run.
This year, the 11-mile paddle will take place Saturday, Oct. 7 starting at 8:30 a.m.
“We’ll be taking folks out from Durrel at the Outboard Motor Club down to Sugar Run,” said Cain Chamberlin executive director of EMHR. “That’s the normal route we go.”
While the paddle will push off from the Bradford County Outdoor Motor Club, participants will go to Endless Mountain Outfitters for check-in on the day of the event. From there, paddlers will be shuttled upriver for launch and make their way back to their vehicles.
Participants can either bring their own kayak or canoe, or rent one from EMO.
Chamberlin noted that they always hold the fall paddle on the first Saturday in October rather than later in the season because of the potential for hurricane season to rain them out.
“So we normally do it in early October and hope the foliage is showing,” Chamberlin said. “Last year it was starting to change, the year before it was actually really nice, and then I think the first year it was pretty much still all green.”
This will be the EMHR’s fourth year holding the fall paddle. In addition to fall foliage, participants will be treated to a presentation on historic sites along the route, such as Standing Stone, the Wyalusing Rocks and Homets Ferry. Paddlers should pack their own lunch to enjoy during the presentation. They are also reminded to bring appropriate footwear and clothing, sunscreen and a supply of water.
Once back at EMO, dinner will be served alongside a tasting from Deep Roots Hard Cider. To register for the paddle, visit emheritage.org/events online. Proceeds from the event will benefit conservation projects at Bradford County parks.
According to the paddle’s Facebook event, county planning director and EMHR board member Matt Williams will present information on county parks, while Penn State Extension’s Jeremy Leaidicker will discuss current projects being conducted in the parks.
For more information on EMHR or the fall paddle, find Endless Mountains Heritage Region on Facebook.
Connect with Erik: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1628; erik@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.