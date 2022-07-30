NORTH TOWANDA — Two years of cooperative planning came to fruition on Thursday, when the Endless Mountain Heritage Region officially unveiled the new Endless Mountain Gravel Bikepacking Loop.

The loop travels through Pennsylvania’s Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties. The trail was finalized at 415 miles in length, but it can also be split into two smaller loops, each roughly 200 miles in length, with an overlapping portion from Sugar Run to Forkston Township.

