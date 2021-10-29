SAYRE BOROUGH – Bradford County officials joined members of the late Commissioner Ed Bustin’s family in Howard Elmer Park Thursday for a new Endless Mountains Heritage Region sign dedicated in Bustin’s memory.
According to EMHR Executive Director Cain Chamberlin, they chose Sayre Borough because it’s the most populated community in Bradford County and serves as a gateway for those coming from New York state. Howard Elmer Park, which is located between the borough’s downtown and the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital campus, was chosen within the borough because of the area’s heavy foot traffic.
“Also, it was the home of Ed Bustin,” Chamberlin added. “ … Ed was very passionate about the county’s history, its outdoor sites, anything dealing with our natural resources.”
Bustin was also an active member on the EMHR board and rarely missed a meeting. And when he did, Chamberlin said, it was because he was performing work that helped carry the EMHR forward. This included serving on the local government board for the Chesapeake Bay Commission, which ties in with the EMHR’s management of the upper north branch of the Susquehanna River.
Bustin, who had served as commissioner since his appointment in March of 2015, unexpectedly passed away on April 19, 2020 at the age of 59.
During his presentation, Chamberlin highlighted part of the sign, which says, “This county heritage signage is dedicated to the late Paul Edward “Ed” Bustin – a beloved board member of the Endless Mountains Heritage Region, Bradford County commissioner, volunteer fireman, and an all around great man who truly cared for the community he so honorably served.”
Chamberlin thanked the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency for providing the Room Tax grant funding for the sign project, the commissioners for their support over the years, committee members who helped guide the project forward, and county Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams and the planning department for their help to lay out the mapping and sites for the signage.
“As always, they did a great job,” Chamberlin added.
In return, Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller thanked Chamberlin and the EMHR for the project so that people can become more educated about the county’s history, which is featured on one side of the sign, and the area’s recreation destinations depicted on the other side.
“It’s really neat that this is being dedicated to Commissioner Bustin because he truly had a passion not only for the Valley area and Sayre, where he came from, but also the county in general,” Miller continued. “He had a passion for wanting to make people aware of the beauty we all live in each and every day. He was a true public servant, not only from the fact that he was a first responder all throughout his life, but also his commitment to the county and community he lived in, and to give back to those people.”
Miller also recognized members of the Bustin family who were in attendance – wife Terry, son Bill and sister Christine Bustin Fagan – for the time they had with the former commissioner before his passing.
Terry said the sign dedication meant a lot to the family.
“Ed loved the Endless Mountains Heritage Region and being involved with that,” she said as she offered a tearful “thank you” to those involved with the project.
A similar sign that has stood along the Merrill Parkway in Towanda Borough since 2015 was recently updated in a similar fashion.
