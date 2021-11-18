Emma Richman from Sayre helps Bloomsburg University Forensics Team to first place finish

The Bloomsburg University Forensics Team won the First Place Team Sweepstakes Trophy out of six schools at the Collegiate Forensic Association’s annual Fall Speech and Debate Tournament hosted by the University of Lynchburg on Nov. 5 and 6. Thirteen out of 15 BU students combined to win 50 individual and team speaking awards, including first place awards in nine of the 13 events at the tournament.
Emma Richman from Sayre was first in After-Dinner Speaking; second in Single Dramatic Interpretation; and third in Persuasion.
This was the second straight tournament that BU won first place in. BU captured first place two weeks ago at the Randolph-Macon College Invitational Tournament. BU finished ahead of Randolph-Macon College, University of Lynchburg, Shepherd University, Cleveland State Community College (Tennessee), and Lenoir-Rhyne University at Lynchburg.
