WYSOX TOWNSHIP — The Endless Mountains Pregnancy Care Center held their 26th annual benefit golf tournament with a record number of golfers, 88, on Wednesday afternoon.
The golf tournament was dedicated to the late Larry Thoren, a long time resident of Canton, teacher and coach, and a regular at the annual tournament who passed away in early February.
Crystal Salsman, the Executive Director of the EMPCC, said that Thoren impacted the lives of young people and the community around him in his time on Earth and that he was well-respected in the EMPCC community.
Thoren’s wife, Betty, was present at the tournament on Wednesday and ceremoniously dedicated the day to his memory along with everyone in attendance.
“I was fine until I walked in here, I am so honored they would even think of him,” Betty said of the EMPCC while holding back tears. “I’m just very thankful for this organization and the thankfulness of the members, the people that participate and the willingness to continue our cause. It’s life that we’re talking about.”
“He was exemplary in the community and as a teacher,” Salsman said of Thoren. “He was passionate for our cause.”
Salsman said that during the COVID-19 pandemic demand at the EMPCC had actually had a influx of patients that were falling through the cracks of other care centers that had to close.
“Thankfully because of our supporters we could remain open,” Salsman remarked. “We had a gift of $5,000, to say I want you to stay open during COVID, so we were able to use that gift.”
Salsman said she hoped for another $5,000 donation from the proceeds of the golf tournament on Wednesday.
The overall winners of the tournament were the team of Jonathan Castle, Dave Wright, John Hickok and Timmy Hickock.
