TOWANDA — Golfers from far and wide gathered on Wednesday afternoon at the Towanda Golf Club to participate in the 29th annual tournament supporting the Endless Mountains Pregnancy Care Center.
There were eighteen teams participating in the tournament that began at noon with a shotgun start. The proceeds from the event went to the EMPCC centers, which serve pregnant women and families with children under two years old.
At the event, Crystal Salsman, the director of EMPCC announced that there has been significant progress made on the construction of a new EMPCC center in Athens, and they plan to open it in the fall.
Salsman said that this fundraiser is a fun one for her, because she gets to see many of the same faces and supporters of the EMPCC each year.
“A lot of these people come together once a year to golf together,” Salsman said. “It’s a time of fellowship, and all for a good cause.”
Michael Davis Sr. has been coming to the tournament for 27 years, often bringing his son, Michael Davis Jr. to participate. They drive up from New Jersey each year for the tournament because they want to support the EMPCC.
Alan Coates and his brother, Jack Coates have participated in the tournament for several years.
“I come because I like to support the EMPCC,” Alan said. “I think it’s a very well-operated organization with a good purpose. Plus, I like to play golf.”
His brother expressed the same sentiments.
“We get involved in a lot of charity tournaments, and this is one of them that we always make sure we’re at because of what it does for the community,” Jack said. “We not only have fun but it’s also a good cause.”
The golf club and EMPCC had an awards ceremony after the tournament.
