EMPCC Tournament

Participants lined up to hear the rules for the tournament before it began.

 Review Photo/Maddy Vogel

TOWANDA — Golfers from far and wide gathered on Wednesday afternoon at the Towanda Golf Club to participate in the 29th annual tournament supporting the Endless Mountains Pregnancy Care Center.

There were eighteen teams participating in the tournament that began at noon with a shotgun start. The proceeds from the event went to the EMPCC centers, which serve pregnant women and families with children under two years old.