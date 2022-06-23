WYSOX — The Endless Mountains Pregnancy Care Center held its 28th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament at the Towanda Golf Club Wednesday.
There were 24 teams competing on a hot and sunny afternoon that included two teams from Harrisburg, according to EMPCC Executive Director Crystal Salsman.
“Some people only see each other once a year at this event, so its good to see that fellowship and friendly competition,” Salsman said.
EMPCC is also celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. The nonprofit Christ-centered organization offers free pregnancy tests and ultrasounds to anyone between 7 to 20 weeks of pregnancy. The center serves parents until their child is 2 years old. It also provides parenting classes where clients can earn “Baby Bucks” to purchase items from EMPCC’s Baby Boutique like clothes and car seats.
The organization provides “free and confidential support — physical, emotional and spiritual — to individuals involved in pregnancy, while always giving witness to the love of Jesus Christ,” according to its mission statement.
Salsman was happy to announce that EMPCC will be opening a fourth center called The Vision for the Valley that will serve clients in Athens and Sayre.
Around $8,000 in sponsorship was contributed to EMPCC through the golf tournament, she stated. All proceeds from the event support all of the EMPCC’s centers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.