Endless Mountains Pregnancy Care Center is holding its 26th annual benefit golf tournament at Towanda Country Club on Wednesday, June 24 with a noon shotgun start.
There will be closest to the pin cash prizes as well as other team awards. In lieu of a formal banquet this year, hamburgers, hotdogs, and other food items will be served on the 9th hole as golfers circulate the golf course.
The non-members fee will be $100 and and TCC members fee is $80. Contact EMPCC by calling (570) 673-4476 or Denny Vermilya at (570) 447-8499. For adequate planning, golfer registration via telephone or email is essential by no later than Friday, June 19. The email address is contact@empccfree.com.
EMPCC operates centers in Canton, Towanda, and First Look Center in Sayre. EMPCC is a local, non-profit, Christ-centered mission that specializes in helping women and their families deal with pregnancy issues. The centers provide life-saving alternatives to abortion while helping expectant mothers deal with the stress and emotions that accompany pregnancy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.