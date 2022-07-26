WAVERLY — A Waverly animal shelter has found new homes for its resident cats and dogs thanks to its adoption event.

The Empty the Shelter adoption event and rummage sale took place at Stray Haven Humane Society and SPCA of Waverly, N.Y. on Saturday and Sunday.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.